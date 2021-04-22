VERIFY | Only 1 parent in custody arrangement gets the American Rescue Plan child tax credit advance

While the IRS works to implement the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, families are trying to figure out how it affects their tax returns

ST. LOUIS — As part of the American Rescue Plan, millions of families will start receiving enhanced child tax credit payments in July.

Families with a child under the age of 18 could get up to $1,800 this year as they receive advance payments of the child tax credit.

But the American Rescue Plan also introduces tax provisions that change who qualifies. In some situations, only one parent gets the cash.

5 On Your Side viewer Dale Hart asked the Verify team: “If you have joint custody of your children, is it true both parents can receive the child tax credit starting in July?”

Doug Mueller, tax director at Anders CPAs and Advisors, pointed out exactly what Section 9611 of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 says.

Mueller said the child tax credit payments will only be given to the parent who claims the child as a dependent on their tax return.

Some parents, likely after divorce, have a previous agreement on file about who gets to claim the child as a dependent.

But if you don’t have an agreement like that, the IRS says the parent who has the child the majority of the time may claim the child on their tax return.

"It really gets down to how many nights does the child spend with each parent, when they have joint custody," said Mueller.

He said the federal government will be looking at the most recent tax return on file, which will be the 2020 tax return for many parents. If someone hasn't filed their tax return yet, the IRS will refer to their 2019 return.

Mueller said there is a potential problem brewing with these payments.

If you get the child tax credit advance and then don’t claim your child as a dependent on your tax return in 2021, you may have to pay the money back.

That’s because these payments are a cash advance of your child tax credit for the 2021 tax year.

The IRS hopes to set up an online portal for taxpayers to check the status of their child tax credit advance payments by July 1. This can be used to notify the IRS of changes that impact someone's eligibility for an advance payment, including the ability to elect not to receive the payments if someone won't qualify for the credit and doesn't want to pay it back.