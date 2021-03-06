Verify: Yes, some McDonald's are offering free iPhones to boost hiring, but it's not a nationwide perk

A poster was spotted at an Illinois McDonald's promising iPhones to new hires. Hundreds of people are asking online if it's legit.

EFFINGHAM, Ill. — A picture of a poster hanging in a McDonald's window is being shared hundreds of times on social media.

The poster reads:

“Now hiring. Free iPhone after 6 months employment and meet employment criteria”

Is this social media post legit?

Our source is Erica Jones, McDonald's Field Public Relations Manager.

Jones is the liaison between McDonald's corporate office and franchise owners.

Jones told us this hiring perk is hanging in the window of the McDonald's off South Banker Street in Effingham, Illinois.

The owner is a franchisee or independent operator.

He’s offering the iPhone promotion at all three of the McDonald's locations in Effingham and his McDonald's location in Altamont, Illinois.

This is not a national hiring perk.

What’s the fine print on getting that free iPhone?

McDonald’s told the Verify team the new employee must work at least 15 hours a week for six months to receive the iPhone. Pay starts at $13 an hour.

Jones also said it would be a “newer model iPhone dependent on availability.” She added the promotion is just for the phone. There is no phone plan included.

When the Verify team asked if this promotion was due to labor shortages post-pandemic, McDonald's USA told us restaurants always ramp up hiring efforts in the summer, and franchisees can offer promotions to stay competitive in their local markets.