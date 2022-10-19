Are police enforcing expired temporary plates in Missouri and Illinois? What’s the penalty?

Several 5 On Your Side viewers emailed the Verify team about the legalities, penalties and enforcement of temporary license plates.

ST. LOUIS — When you buy a new car, a temporary license plate allows you to drive it while you title and pay sales taxes and get permanent plates. Missouri and Illinois both have a grace period to drive with them but if you don't meet those deadlines, there may be penalties for you as the driver.

THE QUESTION:

"Is anyone enforcing the time limit on temporary license plates and what are the penalties?"



THE SOURCES:

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Missouri Dept. of Revenue spokesperson, Anne Marie Moy

Illinois State Police

Illinois Secretary of State spokesperson, Henry Haupt

THE ANSWER:

We can verify police enforce expired vehicle registrations. Penalties can range from a verbal warning to a trip to the tow lot.

WHAT WE FOUND:

When you buy a new car, a temporary license plate allows you to drive it while you title and pay sales tax on your new car and get permanent plates.

In Illinois, you have 90 days to get this done.

In Missouri, you have 30 days.

If you don't meet those deadlines and drive with an expired temporary plate, police in both states consider that a primary violation. It's probable cause and officers can pull you over.

Spokespersons for both the Missouri Highway Patrol and Illinois State Police say they do stop drivers and enforce expired registrations. Once you've been pulled over, the penalty is up to the officer's discretion. Law enforcement can give you a warning, or a ticket and in some cases, the officer can even choose to impound your car.

In Missouri, the financial penalties don't end with the police. The Missouri Department of Revenue charges you late fees as time goes on. The max fee is $200.