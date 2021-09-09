VERIFY: Is recycling ending up in St. Louis landfills?

5 On Your Side viewer Sharon asked, “I saw online that St. Louis city is not picking up trash and recycling separately, is this true?”

ST. LOUIS — QUESTION:

SOURCES:

Nick Dunne, spokesperson for the city of St. Louis

A statement from Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office.

ANSWER:

True. The city of St. Louis is not picking up trash and recycling separately.

BACKGROUND:

The city of St. Louis refuse division picks up an average of 327 tons of recycling a week.

Our sources say there is a longstanding labor shortage in the city’s refuse division. That means they don’t have enough employees to drive both the trash and recycling trucks.

The city is trying to incentivize people to apply by offering a $3,000 bonus for refuse employees who complete a discretionary period of 4-6 months.

The city has recently seen an uptick in applicants, but there still are not enough employees.

During the labor shortage, trash and recycling are being combined.

It started happening in May of 2021 but the city hopes to be fully staffed by 2022.

“We are hoping that, if we keep up this trajectory of new applicants and new hires, that by the holiday season will be able to start collecting refuse and recycling separately again,” said Dunne.

However, there is a way city residents can still recycle.