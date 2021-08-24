VERIFY: What county gets credit for vaccine if you get the shot outside of your county?

5 On Your Side viewer Nancy wanted to know how the percentage of vaccinated people in each county is tabulated

ST. LOUIS — Question:

"I received my vaccine in another county, so does that county get credit for it or the county where I live?

— 5 On Your Side viewer, Nancy

Sources:

Melaney Arnold, spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Public Health

Lisa Cox, spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Answer:

Your vaccination is counted in the county where you reside, based on your address.

Background:

When you are vaccinated, the county you live in gets the credit according to both of our sources.

Lisa Cox wrote, "It's always tied to the person's county of residence and not where they received the dose."