WINDSOR, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont school district has cut ties with a group that administered a survey for fifth graders that included questions about students’ gender identity and sexual histories.

The Valley News reports the Windsor Southeast Supervisory Union also apologized for the survey and pledged to work with parents before conducting any additional research or violence prevention classes at the elementary school.

A notice was sent to parents allowing them to opt their children out of the survey, but not all parents received it.

The survey, which was provided by the University of New Hampshire, was conducted by WISE, a nonprofit domestic violence prevention and advocacy group.

WISE, based in Lebanon, New Hampshire, says it regrets not better engaging parents ahead of the survey and it will work to redesign its evaluation.

