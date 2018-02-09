ST. LOUIS — It was a special night for a veteran and his beloved service dog.

U.S. Marine veteran David Fuller and his service dog Katie got the chance to throw out the first pitch at Busch Stadium Saturday night!

September is Service Dog Awareness Month and to kick it off, the St. Louis Cardinals invited Fuller and Katie to hit the pitcher's mound at their game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Dog Chow Service Dog Salute campaign

Fuller and Katie were paired together through the non-profit organization Animal Rescue Foundation, founded by former Cardinal’s manager Tony La Russa.

Katie has been with Fuller since 2016 as part of a program that matches veterans with PTSD and other challenges with rescue dogs, according to a press release.

Fuller warmed up with Katie’s help, giving her a kiss before taking the field.

Dog Chow Service Dog Salute campaign

The first pitch is part of the Purina Dog Chow “Service Dog Salute” campaign from now until Veterans Day. The goal of the program is to help drive awareness of the important work of service dogs and raise funds for the expansion of Animal Rescue Foundation’s veterans program.

