Veterans Day is another reminder that freedom isn’t free, and Sunday veterans were being saluted all over the bi-state for their sacrifice.

Some businesses went the extra mile to make them feel appreciated. Huey's Express Car Wash in Arnold was one of those places. They showed their appreciation by cleaning up for those veterans who’ve often gotten their hands dirty fighting for this country.

It started with providing free car washes to anyone who’s served. And Allan Jones was one of the veterans who took advantage of the freebie.

"I got my car washed, it’s really clean, they even vacuumed it. All of the Vietnam veterans, Korean veterans all of them deserve recognition,” Jones said.

Jones said he appreciates the extra mile people go to show how much veterans mean to them.

Leonard Sendlein is another veteran who took advantage of the freebie. Sendlein served multiple years in the marines and at 101-years-old, he’s witnessed many changes in the military, but it’s the good things he misses the most.

"Comradery, I met a lot of people I didn't know I’d like and through that, I fell in love with them," Sendlein said.

Sendlein said that’s why it felt good to meet more people on Veterans Day some who've also served while receiving an outpour of love from the community.

Rob Bates who’s the manager of the car wash said that’s the exact feeling he’d hoped everyone received.

"In today’s time you know it’s really hard to find something free you know that doesn't have strings attached. So we thought of this and thought what a great way to really give a tribute to these soldiers that have risked everything for us," Bates said.

