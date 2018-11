We thought it would be a good idea to remind everyone of the road rules when snow is on the ground and snow plows are on the road.

Don't try to pass a snow plow. Try to stay at least six car lengths behind them.

The snow can create a cloud that can blind drivers that are too close behind the plow, and remember that even though you see the snowplow, they may not see you. The operator has a very limited field a vision.

