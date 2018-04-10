JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A critically-endangered Western lowland gorilla has given birth at the Jacksonville Zoo.

The proud mom, named Kumbuka, welcomed a 4.8-pound baby at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.

On Thursday, zookeepers released the first footage of the healthy infant.

For now, the little gorilla has been removed from Kumbuka’s care for some short-term help from zoo staff.

"Kumbuka’s initial maternal behavior toward the baby was perfect and normal," the zoo wrote in a statement. "Unfortunately, Kumbuka was cradling and carrying her youngster improperly and the extremely difficult decision was made to remove Kumbuka’s baby for short-term assisted rearing by gorilla care staff."

See the new baby below.

