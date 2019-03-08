ST. LOUIS — A family that was looking to buy a car in St. Louis ended up getting robbed at gunpoint. At one point, the gun was pointed at a 10-year-old girl.

The Koeller family showed Five On Your Side disturbing surveillance video of the incident in May in order to raise awareness about the mistakes they said they made.

Danielle Koeller said her niece found this car sale online and they at first agreed to meet at a gas station; however, they then settled on Koeller's home, which is on the 8500 block of Minnesota Avenue.

St. Louis police said people can always do these transactions at a police station.

Koeller said when they were talking, the man never got out of the car, did not have a second car to go home in and seemed extremely nervous.

She said these should have been warning signs to her.

Instead, Koeller called what happened next the scariest 56 seconds of her life.

After taking the car for a quick drive to test it out, the Koellers and the man who was trying to sell them the car could not agree on a price. Koeller said they told the man they would think about the purchase some more. She got into her own car to run an errand.

That's when she said a second man got out of the car who they hadn't known was there.

"There's another guy who had been in the car the entire time, hidden under dirty clothes on the floorboard, with a [gun] to my face," she said.

He demanded they turn over $850, a price they originally asked for the car.

"So I snatch the money out of his hand and kicked him out of my car," she said.

The fighting continued, as seen on the surveillance tape.

"My 10-year-old daughter is screaming, 'my mommy, my mommy, my mommy!' The driver of the car screaming, 'Shoot that b**** Shoot that b****!,'" she recalled.

Koeller's husband, who was inside, heard this and ran outside. He appears on the surveillance tape briefly, but then backs away, because Koeller said one of the men "Puts the gun to his face and says 'I will blow your f***ing face off.'"

During the fight, the money ends up in the backseat, where Danielle's 10-year-old daughter is sitting.

"He did," Koeller said, pausing. "He did put the gun to my 10-year-old daughter's head and grabbed the money."

She told them to shoot her instead, but they just got into the car they had planned to sell and drove off.

Koeller said her daughter is still traumatized.

"A dark shadow, she thought it was somebody standing there trying to get her," she said.

Koeller said she feels bad her niece lost the $850 she spent months saving up, but she fears what could happen if the robbers strike again.

"I don't know if I could live with myself that a young female got shot because I fought back," she said, afraid about anyone else being in the same situation.

St. Louis police said the case remains under investigation.

RELATED: Police search for suspects in University City after carjacking at Maplewood Aldi

RELATED: 'I didn't want to die' | Cubs fan visiting St. Louis carjacked outside Airbnb