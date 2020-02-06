Two police officers were hit by a vehicle, an additional officer was run over Monday night during a protest. All were taken to ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. — WARNING: Video below may be disturbing to some

The New York State Police said two law enforcement officers were hit by a vehicle and another was run over Monday night during a protest in front of the police department's E District police station on Bailey Avenue.

Video of the incident was captured on video by a Twitter user.

Officials from the New York State Police say one of their troopers was run over by the vehicle and another was struck by the vehicle. A Buffalo Police officer was also struck by the vehicle.

All of the law enforcement personnel who were hit were taken to ECMC for treatment. The trooper who was run over suffered a shattered pelvis and a broken leg. The other Trooper and BPD officer were treated for minor injuries.

After the car ran through the blockade of officers, police and troopers fired shots at the vehicle. While taking the driver into custody, officers noticed a gunshot wound on the driver and one of the passenges. A second passenger was unharmed. One person is in custody. The two people shot were taken to ECMC.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says two people were also shot in the vicinity of Langmire and Bailey.

Mayor Brown says, "Two people that were struck by gunfire in the vicinity of Langmire and Bailey were two of the individuals that were in the vehicle that mowed into the police line, but again, this is still under investigation."

One person is in custody. The two people shot were taken to ECMC.