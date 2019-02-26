ST. LOUIS — If you’re interested in becoming a police officer, this might be your shot.

The Ethical Society of Police is holding a free police recruiting program beginning Tuesday night.

The 10-week course gives participants a peek at what to expect for the police academy by teaching the basics of policing.

You must be 19 years old and attend a meeting Tuesday night at the Urban League location at 3701 Grandel Square in St. Louis—that’s near Powell Hall and The Fabulous Fox.

The Ethical Society of Police is a group that works to stop discrimination in the St. Louis area. They hope to attract a diverse group of potential recruits through the pre-academy program.

To register, call (314) 478-8140 or email preacademy@esopstl.org.

The program begins Tuesday, Feb. 26. Meetings will be held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon.