FOLEY, Mo. — Volunteers and Lincoln County Detention Center inmates prepared and laid sandbags Monday to keep water from topping the Foley levee.

"When we first got here today we only had four or five people and then when they got here things started going a whole lot smoother," explained Assistant Fire Chief Arron Lee.

Just down the road at the Winfield Lock and Dam, water nearly reached the top.

Places near the levee where you could normally walk were covered in 15-to-20 feet of water.

"This is the worst we've seen in about three or four years for sure," added Lee.

When the river crests, water levels are expected at 35 feet 1 inch.

"Thirty-five-five is what this levee can hold except for a few low lying areas. We're patching up now, so anything over 35 feet 5 inches this levee would be spilling over," said Lee.

