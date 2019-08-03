ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a suspected drunk driver accused of killing a woman on her 60th birthday.

The victim's daughter is pleading for the man to turn himself in.

Sarah Parker said her mother was taken too soon.

"She really had a beautiful soul, everybody that met her was attracted to her," Parker said.

Zola Rodey was driving on Highway 79 on her way to an eye doctor appointment when she was hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver.

"You're taking someone's mother, grandmother, friend and you're disrupting and destroying other people's lives," added Parker.

Police say 55-year-old Alonzo Cannon was drunk behind the wheel when he hit Rodey.

And it's not the first time he's been charged with a DUI, he has two other convictions from 2003 and 2007.

Now police are trying to track him down.

"There's no way he is going to have enough self control to not be drinking and driving again," added Parker.

In the accident report, police said Cannon "Couldn't recall what happened" and alcohol was listed as contributing to the crash.

"I want my mom's killer to be in prison, and I want him to think about his actions and I want there to be justice for my mom," added Parker.