'We are very hopeful': University City pool reopens Saturday after flood damage

Flood damage closed Heman Park Pool in July 2022, it's set for a late season opening this year.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — University City residents... put down the phone. You don't need to call the parks department and ask about the pool.

The Heman Park Swimming Pool will reopen Saturday.

Due to staffing, the pool will have shortened hours 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. You'll also have to pay for admission in the rec building and walk over to the pool lobby.

The reopening of the pool couldn't come at a better time as temperatures will soar into the mid-90s this weekend.

"I was very surprised when they said today that it's going to be open on Saturday," University City resident Kathie Tryson told 5 On Your Side.

It's been about 11 months since flash flooding swept over the pool and killed the pumps.

"The total damages were around $760,000," University City Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Darren Dunkle said.

That's over half a million dollars that U City is currently on the hook for. Dunkle and city leadership are working with FEMA to recover some of the money.

"We are very hopeful. We know that they will not fully fund it, whatever they fund is only 75%," she said.

Alicia Lucas has lived in University City for over 40 years and has never seen anything like 2022.

"Absolutely not and hope we never see it again," she said.

Dunkle's office is working to better prepare the pool for future floods