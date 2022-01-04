Don't fall for these St. Louis April Fools' Day jokes

From scented shirts to hot dog ice cream, these are some of the pranks to look out for this year!

ST. LOUIS — If you’ve seen something that’s too good to be true or just too weird to be a “thing,” take note – it’s April Fools’ Day!

The day is full of jokes and pranks, with businesses and organizations trying to pull one over on you. Businesses try to get in on the action early in the day, in hopes you haven’t checked your phone or computer to see the calendar has flipped over to April.

From scented shirts to hot dog ice cream and a police department adding tigers to their patrols, we’ve seen several jokes making the rounds on social media in the St. Louis area this year.

Here’s what St. Louisans should avoid falling for in 2022. All of the posts below are April Fools’ Day jokes! And this isn’t a complete list, so keep your April Fools’ Day radar up as posts continue circulating online over the next several days.

Ballwin Police Department

Don’t be prepared to say “aloha” to this new “policy” for the police department. Ballwin said it was adding a warm weather uniform for officers that consists of tropical shirts, khaki cargos, sandals and fanny packs.

Clementine’s

Let’s be frank, the “naughty and nice creamery” is known for its delicious flavors, but this one sounds like the wurst. Clementine’s boiled up a “hot diggity dog” flavor inspired by the upcoming Cardinals season, complete with chunks of all-beef franks.

Imo’s Pizza

The Square Beyond Compare tried to fool people into taking its slogan seriously – in that they launched a new single square snack box. This one is obviously fake because no one can eat just one square of St. Louis-style pizza!

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

No, Tony the tiger will not be on patrol in Jefferson County. The sheriff’s office shared some pretty obviously photoshopped images of a tiger in some of their patrol cars.

“They’re not great at sniffing for narcotics, but we feel confident criminals won’t get away,” the department joked.

Lion’s Choice

Combining all the best that Lion’s Choice has to offer, the St. Louis-based fast food joint put together a sundae that has some people thinking about giving it a try IRL.

Lion’s Choice shared a photo of the “ultimate LC concrete,” which has vanilla frozen custard, topped with roast beef, a sprinkling of seasoning, a barbecue sauce drizzle and a french fry straw. While you may not find this on the menu, there’s nothing stopping you from creating your own sweet and savory sundae.

Pizzeoli

The Soulard pizza joint joked about ditching its pies and going with all soups and sandwiches. There was a touch of truth to their publicity stunt, as Pizzeoli announced it would be offering soups and sandwiches for a limited time, in addition to the normal pizza items on the menu.

Series Six

No, you won’t be able to wear the smells of St. Louis – at least not through these Series Six shirts. The local apparel company tempted customers to “turn heads and noses” with their new scented shirts in one of three smells: hops, Mississippi River and provel.

The Watering Bowl

The dog daycare center joked about mixing things up and going to a guinea pig only business model. The picture they shared sure is cute, but pups will still be welcome at The Watering Bowl!

Winfield Foley Fire Protection District

Fire officials sure would be riding in style if the post shared Friday morning on the department’s Facebook page was true! Winfield Foley Fire Protection District’s prank involved new motorcycle support vehicles, that can “carry a multitude of equipment.” The joke might have revved up some readers at first, but the big clue it’s a joke was that the bond approving the choppers was passed on April Fools’ Day last year.