INDIANAPOLIS — Weather phenomena often catch our eye and leave us in awe when we see them, and this one is no different. What some would call a "Light/Sun Pillar" happened Monday in Indianapolis, and it took Reddit by storm!

As of 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, this image already has over 40,000 upvotes on Reddit. (NOTE: We want to let you know that we are choosing to embed the image from the r/pics subreddit rather than from the original subreddit due to the name of it. You can see the original post here.)

App users, if you are having trouble seeing the image, click here.

I reached out to Reddit user puffmonkey92 and asked them what the story behind the photo was and this is what he had to say about it:

"I had just finished cooking dinner for my girlfriend and her family, and we all saw it outside the window. We were all pretty fascinated by it, and we'd never seen much of anything like it. We all took a picture of it, but we didn't know that it wasn't a super common phenomenon. I thought it was neato, and I decided that Reddit could use a little color in their day!"

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

I did reach out to our own Meteorologist, Kaitlynn Fish, and she contacted the National Weather Service in Indianapolis to see what conditions were like in the area around the time this photo was taken. They responded by saying they did have some high Cirrus clouds in the area and that conditions were favorable for this to happen. They even said they too had a photo posted on their Facebook page showing a "Light Pillar."

I then went and dug into the comments of the original post and found that someone else had uploaded another image of a "Light Pillar/Sun Pillar" on imgur.com.

So, it seems many people in the Indianapolis area were blessed to see an amazing light phenomena yesterday and I have to say, I am a bit jealous. Did you see it? Send us your photos at yourphotos@whas11.com. We would love to see them!

How are Light Pillars Created?

Here's an excerpt from weather.gov:

"Long pillars of multicolored light streaking the sky seem like the perfect backdrop for impending alien invasion, but in reality, light pillars are a common effect that can be found all over the world.

They do come from above — not extraterrestrials, but tiny crystals of ice hanging in the atmosphere. Ice is very thin, shaped like plates with hexagonal faces. When ice drifts down through the air, it falls close to horizontally. At the top and bottom are the faces with more area. Ice is very reflective, so when light hits those wider faces, it bounces around and reflects off more ice crystals.

That means we get these vertically stacked mirrors floating in the atmosphere. The light hitting it gets reflected up and up (or down and down, depending on the source), and becomes a radiant column in the sky.

Light can come from the sun, moon, cities, street lights — any strong light source."