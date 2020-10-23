Buzz off! Bees force St. Louis ambulance crew to call for backup

Bees swarmed their ambulance, buzzing all over the patient area in the back

ST. LOUIS — It was one of the weirdest calls over the scanner the morning assignment desk editor at 5 On Your Side has heard in some time.

"I've heard crews being dispatched for some strange things — sometimes for things I didn't even know were things — but the bee call ranks near the top!" said 5 On Your Side assignment desk editor Jacob Kuerth.

An ambulance crew responding to a request for help in the 5300 block of Ridge Avenue in St. Louis ended up needing help themselves.

Bees swarmed their ambulance, buzzing all over the patient area in the back.

When a 5 On Your Side photojournalist got to the scene in north city, he could see about a dozen bees flying around inside the ambulance, mostly buzzing around and landing on the lights.