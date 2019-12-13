CLEVELAND — Thursday night in San Antonio, the struggling Cavaliers snapped an eight-game losing streak when they held off the Spurs 117-109 in overtime.

Cleveland led for much of the game, but needed a three-pointer by Kevin Love with just 7.5 seconds left to send things to an extra period. The five-time All-Star finished with 30 points and 17 rebounds.

While the result of last night's game was seemingly in doubt until the final minutes, newly discovered evidence shows it may have actually been predicted in the cosmos, or at least on one of the greatest television shows in history.

Following the Cavs' victory, the social media world began to make a connection from a 1991 Seinfeld episode, "The Heart Attack." In the episode, George goes to the hospital with possible heart problems only to discover he actually needs a tonsillectomy (his tonsils have "grown back"). Nervous about surgery and wanting to save money, he decides to take Kramer's advice and visit a holistic healer who has spent time in prison.

Later, as healer Tor Eckman begins to perform his "methods" on George, Jerry decides to try to solve a problem of his own: Hoping Tor is "in touch with a lot of cosmic kind of things," he pulls out a illegible joke he had scribbled in his sleep and asks Tor if he can make out what it says. Tor reads it and laughs heartily, and while being of no help to Jerry he does make a rather pointed prediction:

"Cleveland 117, San Antonio 109."

The Cavs, whose 1990-91 season had already been completed by the time the episode aired, later split their two games with the Spurs the next year before making it to the 1992 Eastern Conference Finals. The two teams have met exactly 100 times since the 1976 NBA-ABA merger (including four times in the 2007 NBA Finals), but until last night none of those contests had ever matched the Seinfeld score.

Now, 28 years later, Tor's prophecy has been fulfilled.

