Florida deputy responds to call about a gator in a shed. It was a pool float.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Responding to calls about alligators in places they shouldn't be is a relatively common occurrence for law enforcement officers in Florida.
What's a bit rarer: Finding out the gator isn't real and that's actually a pool float.
That's what happened this week to one Polk County deputy, who responded to a call about a gator in a storage shed. When he arrived, he found out "the beast" was actually a – realistic-looking – pool float.
"He even knocked the wind out of it. Literally," the sheriff's office wrote on Twitter.
What other people are reading right now:
- Tropical storms Paulette, Rene churn in the Atlantic with no land in sight
- Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
- Florida to begin paying out $300 in weekly federal unemployment benefits
- Gov. DeSantis vetoes bill to raise smoking, vaping age to 21
- Jellyfish stings reported at Clearwater Beach
- AstraZeneca puts late stage COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold after 'potentially unexplained illness'
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter