BALLWIN, Mo. — It was almost like a scene out of a Looney Tunes cartoon.

Ballwin Police officers responded to the fields at Selvidge Middle School this past week where they found a coyote tangled in a soccer net.

“Mr. Wile E. Coyote was not overly cooperative during the investigation, but kept mumbling something about his ACME net failing him,” police wrote on Facebook.

A photo from the scene showed the coyote with one arm wrapped up in the net. The orange strings were shredded around him.

Wildlife Rescue crews were able to safely cut him from the net and gave him a ride to another location.

“We did not receive any reports about a roadrunner in the area,” police added.

Roadrunner – 1. Coyote – 0.

© 2018 KSDK