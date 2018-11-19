Just like the arrow in FedEx’s logo and the bear hidden in Toblerone’s mountain, the internet is buzzing Monday about something else that’s been hiding in plain sight our entire lives.

Grab a deck of cards and pull out the eight of diamonds, you’re about to have your mind blown.

Look closely, but don't focus on the diamonds. You’ll notice the shape of the diamonds creates the number ‘8’ in the white spaces in between.

If you’re having trouble seeing it, this photo from someone on Twitter helps bring the ‘8’ into focus.

asy hai isko dekho phr orignal pic.twitter.com/lZLxrgJhmg — Venom (@Hassan_xDD) November 19, 2018

The original picture tweeted out over the weekend has more than 35,000 retweets.

What age were you when you first saw the 8 in the middle of the 8 of diamonds? 😯 pic.twitter.com/GjRLkyl7Vu — Plink (@PlinketyPlink) November 17, 2018

Had you noticed the '8' before?

