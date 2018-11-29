WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.— In a video making its rounds across social media, one of the clock faces from the Purdue University Bell Tower came unattached from a crane and crashed to the ground on Tuesday.

Before plummeting, the clock appears to bounce off the basket of a cherry picker lift holding two workers. In the video, it is unclear if the workers were in the direct path of the falling clock.

According to a news release by the Verdin Clock Company, a group from Cincinnati, Ohio, contracted for work on the Bell Tower, no one was injured during the incident. The company said it is reviewing the actions that took place up to that moment.

"The Verdin Company has been in business for over 175 years and safety while installing our products is one of our highest priorities and we have a very strong safety record," the release said. "We want to express our sincerest apology to Purdue University regarding the damage to their clock."

The company said it will continue to work with Purdue to ensure 100 percent customer satisfaction by replacing the damaged clock.

According the the Purdue Physical Facilities web page, routine maintenance and repairs were being performed on the tower, resulting in sidewalk restrictions around the area from Nov. 12 through mid December.

