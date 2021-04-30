This St. Louis Zillow listing went viral and you have to take a look

The rowhome in the coveted and historic Lafayette Square neighborhood is anything but traditional, with an interior that'll make you think you're in the City Museum

ST. LOUIS — A house for sale in St. Louis can at the same time leave you speechless and with a thousand questions.

The house at 1204 S. 18th Street just hit the market Thursday. It already has more than 100,000 views on Zillow and nearly 2,000 people have saved it. That could be partly because it attracted the attention of the TikTok account, ZillowGoneWild.

The rowhome is in the coveted and historic Lafayette Square neighborhood – but the inside is anything but traditional, with an interior design plan that is reminiscent of a trip through the City Museum.

The listing description itself is unlike anything you’ll see when browsing real estate websites. It quotes “Alice in Wonderland.”

“If I had a world of my own, everything would be nonsense. Nothing would be what it is, because everything would be what it isn't. And contrary-wise, what is, it wouldn't be and what it wouldn't be, it would, you see,” the listing begins.

The moment you lay eyes on the house could be your next clue that it’s not your average listing. The outside is painted orange. From there, things get a lot quirkier as soon as you open the door.

Just about every square inch of the home is covered in something, from intricate designs, art, bricks and wood.

The photos on Zillow are like a maze of curiosities, prompting questions such as:

“Is that carpet on the wall?”

“Am I looking up or down? Left or right?”

“Is that a mirror or a whole other room?”

While it has its fair share of memorable spaces, it does have some spectacular views. You can catch a glimpse of the Arch from the rooftop deck. And the backyard is truly stunning, an urban oasis that almost looks like a secret garden.

And if you want to add your own personality to the house, there is at least one space that’s a blank slate. What appears to be a bedroom in the basement is mostly untouched.

The house is selling for $325,000 and is listed as having two bedrooms, three bathrooms and 2,500 square feet. It’s listed through Fritz McAvoy with McAvoy Realty.