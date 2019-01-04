TAMPA, Fla. — A new report says Americans would run out of avocados in just three weeks if President Donald Trump went through with his threat to shut down the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to Reuters, nearly half of the United States' vegetables and 40 percent of our imported fruit are grown in Mexico. The publication says Americans are also "heavily reliant" on Mexico to import limes and tequila for the margaritas we drink here.

The estimates are staggering. According to Forbes, approximately 78 percent of avocados and 71 percent of tomatoes enter the U.S. from Mexico. Americans reportedly get 15 percent of our sugar there, and we drink 80 percent of Mexico's tequila.

“You couldn’t pick a worse time of year because Mexico supplies virtually 100 percent of the avocados in the U.S. right now," Steve Barnard, the president of the world's largest avocado grower and distributor, told Reuters. "California is just starting, and they have a very small crop; but they’re not relevant right now and won’t be for another month or so."

President Trump recently said he was likely to close America's southern border if Mexican authorities didn't take immediate action to stop illegal immigration.

"It could mean all trade" with Mexico, Trump said when questioned Friday by reporters in Florida. "We will close it for a long time."

The U.S. and Mexico trade roughly $1.7 billion worth of goods every day. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said closing the border would be "an unmitigated economic debacle" that would threaten 5 million American jobs.

Alejandra Mier y Teran, executive director of the Otay Mesa Chamber of Commerce in San Diego, said the mere threat of border closures sends the wrong message to businesses in Mexico and may eventually scare companies into turning to Asia for their supply chains.

"I think the impact would be absolutely devastating on so many fronts," said Mier y Teran, whose members rely on the Otay Mesa crossing to bring televisions, medical devices and a wide range of products to the U.S. "In terms of a long-term effect, it's basically shooting yourself in your foot. It's sending out a message to other countries that, 'Don't come because our borders may not work at any time.' That is extremely scary and dangerous."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

