Wentzville UAW members hold the line as more workers join the strike nationwide

7,000 UAW members from two plants walked out Friday afternoon.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Friday afternoon 7,000 more workers joined the nationwide UAW strike. Union members at two plants belonging to Ford and GM joined the picket line.

"I think the UAW's platform and our resolve is as strong as it's going to be," UAW Local 2250 Legislative Chairman Glenn Kage Jr. told 5 On Your Side Friday morning. "The members are steadfast for a good contract."

The union proposal includes a significant raise for UAW members. While it's hard for the general public to comprehend a nearly 40% raise, Kage Jr. says it's to make up for losses during the 2008-2009 recession, "Car prices have gone up immensely. General Motors, Ford and Stellantis have made $250 billion dollars in profits just in the last decade and they've already made more than $20 billion this year. They have the money."

In a Facebook Live address Friday morning, UAW President Shawn Fain said negotiations have progressed with Stellantis but have stalled with Ford and GM, "Despite our willingness to bargain, Ford and GM have refused to make meaningful progress at the table."

In response, a GM executive told employees that the company is still waiting on a comprehensive counteroffer from the union. The GM offer in question was from September 21st.

Ford's CEO told the press that his company and the UAW are "very close" to a deal. However, he says they remain stuck on contract terms for the workers at several electric vehicle battery factories being built by Ford.

Kage Jr. explains what might have changed between last week and this week with Ford, "I think Ford has withdrawn a little bit on some of their negotiations. So General Motors and Ford have been affected by the walk out this week."