The city of West Alton has been issued a voluntary evacuation notice effective immediately Saturday afternoon after new projections that the Mississippi River will crest higher than the city is prepared to handle.

The Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District said that the river is expected to crest to 36 feet at the Melvin Price Lock and Dam, higher than current protective measures can hold back. Levee district crews are working Saturday afternoon to shore the levee to meet crest predictions.

Rivers Pointe Fire said the levee is "weak and saturated" and urged residents to take the warning seriously and take measures to prepare their homes and get to a safe place. Seep and rainwater have already affected access to routes within town.

IDOT tweeted that Interstate 67 was closed in front of the Argosy Casino Alton due to flooding.

