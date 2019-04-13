ST. LOUIS — Another large storm system will move into the bi-state region Saturday into Sunday. With the storm system tracking to the south of our area, damp and chilly weather can be expected by Saturday night into a good part of Sunday.

ksdk

Clouds will thicken ahead of the system Saturday with rain pushing in from the southwest by early evening.

ksdk

A fairly steady rain, some of it heavy at times south and southeast of St.Louis, will spread over the area Saturday night.

ksdk

RELATED: Live interactive radar

Winds will pick up out of the north-northeast and become a bit gusty toward sunrise Sunday. With temperatures north and west of the metro area dropping into the upper 30s to around 40, some wet snow may mix with the rain in the colder areas. Little if any accumulation is expected as temperatures never get cold enough.

ksdk

With a gusty breeze Sunday, temperatures will be stuck in the 40s for highs. The widespread rain is expected to scatter out into a few showers during the afternoon.

ksdk

5 On Your Side weather app

iPhone | Google Play

5 On Your Side news app

iPhone | Google Play

Areas south and southeast of St. Louis will likely see rainfall totals from one to two inches with a few places receiving more than two inches of rain.

ksdk

As the storm exits late Sunday, the sky will clear and the winds eventually die down overnight Sunday. By Monday morning, as temperatures drop into the low and mid-30s, frost will be possible across much of the area. Plan on protecting sensitive vegetation from the cold temperatures. Monday afternoon, sunshine will help to warm temperatures back into the 60s.