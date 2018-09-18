If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Stasyuk, 27, was mortally wounded in a shooting in Rancho Cordova on Monday.

Stasyuk was a four-and-a-half-year veteran of the sheriff’s department.

He and his partner were responding to a report of an issue with a customer at a Pep Boys auto parts store on Folsom Boulevard when the shooting happened.

RELATED STORY: 1 deputy killed, 4 injured in Rancho Cordova shooting, suspect in custody

ABC10 is told Stasyuk had just gotten married in March 2018. He appeared in a student success video for Sacramento State University in 2016.

A memorial fund has been set up in Stasyuk's name. Donations to the fund can be made through the CAHP Credit Union.

Continue the conversation with Frances on Facebook.

Flags at half staff for fallen Sac County Sheriff's Deputy

© 2018 KXTV