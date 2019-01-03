ST. LOUIS — The Red Cross faces a shortage of most blood types due to the prolonged winter weather. Several blood drives have been canceled due to the weather and some donors have canceled their appointments due to the weather.

There's less than a three-day blood supply right now. The Red Cross prefers to have at least a five-day supply on hand. People are still donating blood, but it's being sent to hospitals faster than the donations are coming in.

Nancy Smith of St. Peters knows firsthand how important those blood donations can be. Her daughter Katelynn was born at 28 weeks weighing just one pound seven ounces. Katelynn was only ten days old when she had the first of several blood transfusions.

"Had it not been for that blood transfusion, she would have died," Smith said. "She's 19 now, that's truly a testament that if somebody back then hadn't taken the time out of their day, rolled up their sleeve and donated blood, she wouldn't be here."

Smith should know, she's a nurse.

The Red Cross has several donation centers around the metro St. Louis area. It says just one pint of blood can save up to three lives and it only takes about an hour of your time to make the donation.

