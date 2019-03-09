ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Countless people have flood-proofed their home by boarding windows and sandbagging doors, but one St. Augustine woman has dedicated 10s of thousands of dollars to a different plan.

“This is all experiment,” said Jeanne Johns, a Davis Shores neighborhood resident. “We don’t know what is going to work and what’s not going to work.”

Johns has witnessed her neighborhood crumble as hurricanes Matthew and Irma plowed the storm surge through her streets.

“Everything of course, just like the rest of Davis Shores, had to be totally radiated," she said. "Four-foot of drywall cut out, new appliances, new flooring.”

She’s found the sandbags and the plastic just could not do the trick, so she decided to make an experimental $70 thousand wall.

Concrete barriers permanently run against the road, and channels were dug into her driveway to insert metal beams when storm emergencies arise. Slabs of treated plywood are inserted between the beams to connect to the concrete barriers, making one huge wall.

“The channel was concreted—designed to fit right into it,” Johns said. “There were channels built into each one of them so we took ¾ inch plywood and the idea is for it to be a temporary barrier.”

Johns’ project was not finished in time for Dorian. The barrier system is up, but her planned drainage system has not been installed, which makes her worry the rainwater may pool. She still says she has faith in the system.

“God’s gonna—he’s not going to let this happen again,” Johns said. “We’ve been through so much in this area.”

If this wall works this time around, she really hopes her neighbors will follow in her footsteps.

READ NEXT: