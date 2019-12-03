ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The woman who was fatally stabbed on Interstate 70 early Monday morning has been identified as Brianna Laster. She was 23 years old.

Derrick Sanders Jr., also 23 years old, admitted to police that he stabbed Laster after an argument in a car. Laster got out of the car on I-70 in the Jennings area, climbed a fence and ran to the nearest house for help.

The woman who answered the door tried to comfort Laster in her final moments, but Laster was pronounced dead shortly after at a nearby hospital.

RELATED: 'Her face will always be with me' | Woman opens door to comfort I-70 stabbing victim

Police found Sanders at a different hospital with a knife wound to his hand. The inside of his car was covered in blood, police said. Sanders told investigators he met up with Laster Sunday night and stabbed her after a fight.

Sanders is facing charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He’s being held without bond.

WATCH: Woman describes opening door to I-70 stabbing victim