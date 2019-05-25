JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Cleanup efforts are still underway in Jefferson City as the city tries to recover from a massive EF-3 tornado that tore through two days ago.

Thankfully the storm didn't cause any deaths.

But one woman watched as her house was ripped apart while she was inside.

"I sat on the floor and held onto the tub and watched as it ripped my roof off," Amanda Morris said.

It's a sight Morris never thought she'd see. "It was just terrifying."

RELATED: Many factors helped save lives in Jefferson City twister

RELATED: Special Olympics Missouri cancels state summer games due to tornado damage and severe flooding

Even though the twister took her roof and ruined most of her belongings, she's just happy it didn't take her life.

"When you're in the middle of it and your house is essentially remodeled while you're in it, it puts a whole different perspective on how you feel in the moment," Morris said.

That put a whole different perspective on how she'll handle tornado warnings in the future.

So where does Morris go from here?

"I mean, I'd like a house with a roof," she joked. "Maybe not so open concept."

The United Way is asking for volunteers to help hundreds of people like Morris.

To volunteer, click here.

More coverage: