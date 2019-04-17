The St. Louis area's premier racing destination now has a new name.

Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois is now known as "World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway".

St. Louis based World Wide Technology was founded in 1990, and employs more than 5,000 people.

In addition to naming rights, World Wide Technology will also become the official technology partner of the track and will use the motorsports park to advance development programs for the company and its community outreach initiatives.

In a release, WWT said the raceway will serve as a "cutting-edge proving ground" for technological advancements in fan experiences, as well as STEAM initiatives, community outreach and diversity.

“The support of WWT will help ensure that our track will compete for North America’s most elite races and offer an innovative and exhilarating fan experience for years to come,” Curtis Francois, CEO of Gateway Motorsports, said in a press release. “The relationship with WWT will help us tremendously as we continue to grow World Wide Technology Raceway into one of the premier racing facilities in the country,” Francois said.

Gateway Motorsports Park hosts INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing throughout the year and is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the St. Louis area.