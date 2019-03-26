MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The two Cardinals who have combined for the most games among battery-mates in team history saw themselves staring each other down on the diamond on Monday.

Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright squared off during the Cardinals' last spring tune-up game before the season gets underway.

Wainwright was starting for Memphis, to get some extra work in before the 2019 season officially kicks off.

In the second inning, Molina decided to have some fun with his long-time pal when he "called his shot" as he stepped to the plate.

Molina's gesture got a big laugh from everyone, but it was Wainwright who had the last laugh. He got his catcher to hit into a harmless ground out.

Molina and Wainwright have been battery-mates for 242 games, the most in the history of the Cardinals.

Wainwright is expected to once again take his place in the Cardinals rotation this season, so that number will only continue to grow.

The Cardinals open the regular season on Thursday in Milwaukee.

