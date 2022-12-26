Rene Knott, Monica Adams and Mike Bush round up their top 5 stories of 2022

We asked Monica, Rene and Mike to highlight five of the stories they told in 2022 through Monica in the Metro, My Lou and Making a Difference.

2022 was a year filled with stories told by some of 5 On Your Side's anchor talent.

Making a Difference : Mike Bush's Top 5

Mike Bush has told many heartwarming stories through his segment, "Making a Difference." The stories come from all over, and most have an uplifting message to give, or an inspiring tale to tell. These are the five stories Bush picked as some of his favorite told in 2022.

In March, Bush told the story of Kyle Koehn, a 14-year-old boy who was severely injured in the Dec. 2021 tornadoes that ravaged more than 200 miles across four states. After every vertebrae in his back was shattered, Koehn was paralyzed from the waist down. He was transported to Ranken-Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital for treatment. After weeks of treatment, Koehn walked out of Ranken-Jordan.

