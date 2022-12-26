Rene Knott, Monica Adams and Mike Bush round up their top 5 stories of 2022
We asked Monica, Rene and Mike to highlight five of the stories they told in 2022 through Monica in the Metro, My Lou and Making a Difference.
2022 was a year filled with stories told by some of 5 On Your Side's anchor talent.
We asked Monica Adams, Rene Knott and Mike Bush to each highlight five of their favorite stories they told in 2022 through Monica in the Metro, My Lou and Making a Difference.
We've compiled their lists for you to enjoy.
Making a Difference: Mike Bush's Top 5
Mike Bush has told many heartwarming stories through his segment, "Making a Difference." The stories come from all over, and most have an uplifting message to give, or an inspiring tale to tell. These are the five stories Bush picked as some of his favorite told in 2022.
In March, Bush told the story of Kyle Koehn, a 14-year-old boy who was severely injured in the Dec. 2021 tornadoes that ravaged more than 200 miles across four states. After every vertebrae in his back was shattered, Koehn was paralyzed from the waist down. He was transported to Ranken-Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital for treatment. After weeks of treatment, Koehn walked out of Ranken-Jordan.
My Lou: Rene Knott's Top 5
Rene Knott loves telling the stories of inspirational people in "My Lou." These are the people of the St. Louis area who make an impact in their community and deserve their stories be told. In this case, he picked the stories of four people (and one animal), he found especially inspiring in 2022.
Knott caught up with Kameron Saunders in December to talk about his professional dance career, and a recent encounter dancing with singer Lizzo at the BET Awards. “It was magical,” Saunders said. Saunders also recently starred in the movie "Spirited."
Monica in the Metro: Monica Adams' Top 5
Monica Adams loves traveling all over the bi-state to tell viewers about the latest events, up-and-coming attractions and stories of the people who make it all happen. She has picked five of her stories from this year with a little bonus entry at the end that she couldn't resist mentioning.
In January, Adams told the story of a sanctuary in Jefferson County that offers hug therapy with cows that had been rescued from a slaughterhouse.
'I now have mad respect for these drivers': 5 On Your Side’s Monica Adams serves as official starter at Bommarito 500