Year in Review: St. Louis Cardinals

The return of Albert Pujols, the end of an era for two notable Cardinals players and new beginnings were highlighted throughout the year.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals made the most out of their 2022 season with many memories and history-making moments.

The return of Albert Pujols, the end of an era for two notable Cardinals players and new beginnings were highlighted throughout the year.

The St. Louis Cardinals were one of the most talked about teams throughout the year with their performance on the field, record-setting moments and their offseason move prior to the 2023 season.

The 2022 season had many memorable moments for the Cardinals but here are the top moments in 5 On Your Side's Year in Review for the team:

Albert Pujols return, chase to 700

Albert Pujols spent his first 11 seasons in St. Louis and became not only a fan favorite of the city but also one of the best baseball players of all time.

Following the team's 2011 championship, he signed a 10-year, $240 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels. He spent time in 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the Angels released him.

On March 28, 2022, Pujols signed a one-year contract to finish his career with the Cardinals.

"I went to southern California for a while, but I felt like I never left St. Louis," Pujols said at his press conference in March.

His 679 career home runs were the fifth-most in the history of baseball before the 2022 season. Only three other players reached the 700 home run club: Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth.

The journey to 700 was one to watch in not only St. Louis but also across the country. Fans traveled to watch Pujols play at different stadiums and fans from other teams watched history being made.

Pujols' first home run back in a Cardinals uniform came on April 12 at Busch Stadium against the Kansas City Royals.

It's been 3,855 days since Albert Pujols last hit a home run in Busch as a Cardinal! pic.twitter.com/VZh3kPTRBP — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 13, 2022

Pujols inched closer and closer throughout the season, hitting many milestones to continue his journey to 700.

On Sept. 11, he hit No. 697 against the Pittsburgh Pirates to secure the sole position of fourth place on the all-time home run list, passing Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees.

PUJOLS IS IN SOLE POSSESION OF 4TH ALL-TIME! pic.twitter.com/UMj2W6wjRp — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 11, 2022

The history-making moment happened on Sept. 23 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, his former team. No. 700 came only one inning after he hit No. 699. He became the fourth player in Major League Baseball history to reach that milestone.

Pujols ended the season with 703 home runs with the final one coming on Oct. 3 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He also tallied his 2,216th career RBI, breaking a tie with Babe Ruth to move into second place on the all-time RBI list.

Molina, Pujols final season

18 years after they first shared the field, Yadi and Pujols had one final ride together during the 2022 season.

It was a farewell tour around the Major Leagues for the two future Hall-of-Famers as teams and fans said goodbye.

Molina announced 2022 was his final season earlier in the year. After Pujols signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals, he announced it would be 'my last run.'

Many teams honored the pair with pregame ceremonies to commemorate the history and impact they had on baseball.

Pujols' chase to 700 and Molina's battery record with Wainwright became highlights for the pair and fans throughout the season.

In the final homestand at Busch Stadium for the pair, fans and St. Louis gave them a final goodbye and thank you.

Molina, Wainwright battery record

Walking into the 2022 season, pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina needed 21 starts together to break the all-time MLB record for starts as a battery.

Prior to the season, Detroit Tigers battery Mickey Lolich and Bill Reehan held the record with 324 starts together from 1963-1975.

On Opening Day 2022, Wainwright and Molina made their first appearance as a battery for the season. Wainwright worked six innings of shutout baseball and the Cardinals won 9-0 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The historic start came for Wainwright and Molina on Sept. 14 against the Milwaukee Brewers with start 325 as a battery.

Wainwright battled through five innings, allowing a run and striking out three.

A legendary duo and a milestone that will never be touched! pic.twitter.com/KCTWKWAB96 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 14, 2022

A record that may never be touched, the pair sits atop of the record books at the end of the 2022 season. While Molina retired, Wainwright plans to pitch for the Cardinals in 2023.

Goldschmidt MVP, Arenado finalist

Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado were named finalists for the National League Most Valuable Player in 2022.

Both players had breakout seasons with the Cardinals on both the offensive and defensive sides.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt not only led the NL but also set a career-best in slugging percentage (.578). He also led the league in OPS (.981) and weighted runs created plus (177).

Third baseman Nolan Arenado hit .293 with a .891 OPS, 30 home runs and 103 RBIs. He also won his 10th consecutive Gold Glove Award while Goldschmidt came up short.

The pair took home Silver Slugger awards as the top hitters at their position in the National League. It was the fifth win for both.

In the end, the last Cardinals MVP winner Albert Pujols announced that Paul Goldschmidt was named the 2022 winner.

New beginnings: Willson Contreras

After an early and heartbreaking exit from the 2022 MLB playoffs, the St. Louis Cardinals began a new era with the team.

Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina officially retired and questions loomed on how the team would fill the holes they left behind.

Many players on the team including Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Adam Wainwright are slated to return for the 2023 season. The Cardinals' prospect pool also has many players that may make the jump into the major league.

The team made a big move in the offseason and officially announced who would replace Molina behind the plate.

Former Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras signed with the St. Louis Cardinals on a five-year, $87.5 million contract.

Contreras has played in the major league since 2016 with the Cubs, winning the World Series that same year.

“I made the best decision I’ve ever made," Contreras said in a December press conference.