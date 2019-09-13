ST. LOUIS — The defending Stanley Cup champion Blues will hit this ice this weekend at the newly-christened Centene Community Ice Center to begin prepping to defend their first title with relatively the same roster as the one that defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Cup Final on June 12.



With the only notable absentees, Oakville's Pat Maroon (Tampa Bay) and Michael Del Zotto (Anaheim), moving on to new teams this season, the Blues will have their roster in tact and at their disposal looking to be the first repeat champion since the 2016-17 Pittsburgh Penguins and third to do so going back to 1998.



I take a look at the 58 players on this year's camp roster and offer where I believe ... well, where they likely will end up this season and what to expect.



FORWARDS



No. 32 Nikita Alexandrov -- Right off the bat, what sticks out with the Blues' top pick (second round, No. 62) in the 2019 NHL Draft is the fact his birth date ends in '00. Yes, he was born in 2000. Let that one sink in, professional hockey players born in 2000 or later. Oh boy. But in all seriousness, Alexandrov will use this first NHL camp as a great learning tool, one he can take back with him to Charlottetown of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League after 61 points (27 goals, 34 assists) there last season. Alexandrov had a goal and an assist in four games at the Traverse City Prospect Tournament. At 6-foot-0, 179 pounds, the left wing is still raw at 18 (will turn 19 on Monday) and has room to grow into his body. Being here will be a humbling and helpful experience.

Destination for 2019-20: Charlottetown (QMJHL)



No. 49 Ivan Barbashev -- Barbashev came into last season wanting to prove himself after a 2017-18 season in which the Blues questioned his motivation and drive of tapping into the potential they saw when they selected him with their second-round pick (No. 33) in the 2014 draft. And true to form, Barbashev had a fantastic season after changing his off-season training routine and spending much of it in St. Louis, and he capped it with an undervalued, key role as part of the fourth line that was fantastic throughout the Cup run. Barbashev was the last of a group of restricted free agents to sign, with the 23-year-old signing a two-year, $2.95 million contract ($1.45 million AAV, a raise from the $863,333 AAV he earned on his entry-level contract). Barbashev will be one of a number of younger players management and coaching staff will give more responsibilities to, and not just being relegated to fourth-line duties. Barbashev, who had 26 points (14 goals, 12 assists) in 80 regular-season games and another six points (three goals, three assists) in 25 Stanley Cup Playoff games, has the potential to rove up and down the lineup where needed, but to start, count on him being a major contributor on a shutdown role, penalty killing role and a physical role in nature. He was very underrated as a physical player last year. Not so much anymore. He is in the Blues' plans now and in the future.

Destination for 2019-20: St. Louis



No. 9 Sammy Blais -- Another restricted free agent that the Blues locked up with a one-year, $850,000 contract and gave a nice raise to ($725,833 AAV on an entry-level contract). No player got to ride the San Antonio express as much as Blais, 23, did. He went from 11 regular-season games in 2017-18 to playing in 32 games last season (two goals, two assists) to getting into Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Dallas Stars, making an immediate impact with a goal to help the Blues get to a Game 7 (we all know how that turned out, right Pat Maroon?) But Blais is another player who will get the chance to grab a bigger role. He has come a long way from the guy that came from he QMJHL, where it's basically an offensive man's game with not nearly as much of a physical presence as there is in the NHL to a player who's adapted well and learned what role he can be effective in to remain at his level. A perfect example was the impactful hit Blais laid that led to the Blues' first goal in Game 7 at Boston. Blais has shown he can play a top-9 role, and he will get the chance to fill in Maroon's spot with Robert Thomas and Tyler Bozak (should the Blues go that route). Exactly what I said about Barbashev, Blais is in the Blues' plans now and in the future. His days of shutting to and from the American Hockey League, I believe, are over. Unpack those bags Sammy, you're here to stay.

Destination for 2019-20: St. Louis



No. 21 Tyler Bozak -- At the time, they were powerful words and ones that meant a lot but the odds of it happening immediately were hard to imagine: 'I want to win a Cup. So damn bad. That’s why I signed in St. Louis. There’s your headline. Print it.' Those were Bozak's words after leaving Toronto, his only NHL home for nine seasons. When he signed a three-year, $15 million contract last summer, it was part of Armstrong's push to make the Blues a Cup contender, and the 33-year-old Bozak, like many of his Blues teammates, needed that boost to get to the promised land. Entering the second of that three-year contract, Bozak will continue to help mentor the Blues' younger core all the while remaining that steady, solid all-around guy down the middle the team needs of a veteran player, a player strong on the dots, one who can fill in on the PK as well as the power play. His 38 points (13 goals, 25 assists) in 72 regular-season games followed by 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 26 playoff games aren't eye-popping numbers but there were times I recall when Bozak knocked in a key goal (Game 1 of the first round at Winnipeg with 2:05 remaining of a 2-1 win) or contribute a key assist or win a crucial face-off that spelled victory for the Blues. Sometimes it's the smaller things in nature that count, and this guy has good locker room leadership skills that are key. Bozak isn't going anywhere. Oh by the way, if his wife Molly happens to see this, I promise next time (hopefully there won't be one but just in case ...) Tyler is involved in a fender bender and I happen to come across it, I will pick him up and bring him to work and not leave him there ;)

Destination for 2019-20: St. Louis



No. 76 Cameron Darcy -- Darcy, 25, is in camp after signing an AHL-only contract; he spent the past two seasons in Utica of the AHL (Vancouver Canucks) looking to land a contract in San Antonio. Darcy, a 2014 seventh-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning, is listed at 6-0, 185 pounds that plays the center position. He had 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in Utica last season. Darcy is strictly here to impress Blues brass and earn his way to an AHL contract. He's spent the past four seasons there and no reason to think he can't fill a role down the middle for the Rampage. A native of South Boston, Mass., Darcy shows a penchant for playing with an edge; he had 49 penalty minutes last season and 103 the past two seasons in Utica.

Destination for 2019-20: San Antonio (AHL)



No. 15 Robby Fabbri -- Another of the RFA's this past summer, I'll be quite honest in saying I thought Fabbri was trade bait for the Blues. It's not all that fair to the player coming off two serious left knee surgeries to repair a torn ACL, but since that Feb. 4, 2017 injury against Pittsburgh, including playoffs and AHL, Fabbri has played a total of 45 games. But Armstrong signed him to a one-year, $900,000 contract in what I believe will be a make it or break it year for the 23-year-old Fabbri, who had six points (two goals, four assists) in 32 regular-season games and one goal in 10 playoff games last season (he also had a goal and an assist in three conditioning games with the Rampage). This off-season was an important one of training for Fabbri, who will need to have a strong showing in training camp if he's going to be on the pecking order, because quite frankly, there have been others (Barbashev, Blais, Thomas and Zach Sanford) that have passed him on the depth chart. Life isn't always fair, but injuries play a role in organizational decisions, and that's why I think this will be Fabbri's prove-it chance to regain that potential he showed pre-knee injuries. He's still young (23) and has a chance to grow, but the Blues have other promising forwards (Jordan Kyrou and Klim Kostin, to name a couple, also waiting in the wings) that are pushing for jobs, jobs that have to come at the expense of someone. I think Fabbri starts the year here, but he could be a trade bait candidate if someone knocks the Blues' socks off and earns a spot here.

Destination for 2019-20: St. Louis



No. 52 Erik Foley -- The prospect the Blues received from Winnipeg (along with a 2018 first-round pick) for Paul Stastny, it's been a tough go for the 22-year-old power-forward. Foley missed all of last season due to concussion issues. Foley last played for Providence College in 2017-18 and had 35 points (16 goals, 19 assists) in 38 games. His 6-0, 185-pound frame is makes him a prime candidate as one of those players that can grow in the organization and become one of those players the Blues had with Maroon in the fold, a puck-protecting, net-front presence type players needed now that Maroon is gone. But first thing's first, and that's making sure Foley is healthy and ready to resume his career. Foley was projected to be in the AHL last season before the concussion derailed his season. I think that year away will be needed this year to make up the time missed and if all goes accordingly, Foley will get to spend a season in San Antonio and grow his game there. There are still a lot of unanswered questions about his game, and the Blues need to see how his collegiate game translates to the pro level.

Destination for 2019-20: San Antonio



No. 79 Robby Jackson -- Jackson is a 22-year-old undrafted free agent looking to earn a contract in the AHL. The 5-9, 190-pound center played in three games with Blues prospects in Traverse City and scored two goals; he scored a goal in three games with San Antonio last season after a 40-point season (19 goals, 21 assists) with St. Cloud State (NCAA). Jackson will use this camp to try and earn himself a contract with the Rampage, and he has a leg up on that already after spending some time down there and give them some depth down there.

Destination for 2019-20: San Antonio



No. 54 Dakota Joshua -- Joshua, 23, was acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs for future considerations and signed to a two-year entry-level contract ($792,500 AAV); he had 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 32 games last season at Ohio State and finished his four-year college career with 100 points (41 goals, 59 assists) in 128 career regular-season games. Joshua was a fifth-round pick in the 2014 draft and basically given a fresh start in another organization, so motivation should be plenty for him to make a name for himself and build his pro career. I'm interested in seeing what this player has to offer and just what he hopes to accomplish in his first pro camp. Joshua had two assists for the Blues in Traverse City and word out of Michigan is that Joshua, listed at 6-2, 198 pounds shows deceptive speed to go with some good size. The San Antonio coaches will be particularly interested in how this player progresses throughout camp, because that's where I see him playing this season after a four-year college career.

Destination for 2019-20: San Antonio



No. 83 Tanner Kaspick -- Kaspick, a fourth-round pick by the Blues in 2016, made the jump to San Antonio last season and had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 46 games after a six-game stint (one assist) with Tulsa of the ECHL. Another center, Kaspick played in one game with Blues prospects in Traverse City. It's been hard to get a grip on where Kaspick's career is taking him. He's only 21 and maybe he simply needs more ice time in the AHL to get a full grasp. His numbers in the Western Hockey League with Brandon and Victoria (59 goals, 100 assists in 216 games were solid. Let's see if he can improve on those numbers with the Rampage last season, because that's where he's destined to be.

Destination for 2019-20: San Antonio



No. 37 Klim Kostin -- One of the most highly-followed Blues prospects in recent memory, the 6-3, 212-pound, 20-year-old Russian winger enters this camp as a longshot of making the parent roster but one of a few candidates I give a chance to unseat someone should be have a knock-your-socks-off camp. Granted, it would take a lot for that to happen, but the Blues have taken the right approach as far as timely grooming with one of their two first-round picks (Thomas) in 2017. Kostin, who had three points (two goals, one assist) in four games at Traverse City, is already a seasoned veteran at the AHL level. He's spent two seasons with San Antonio (16 goals, 36 assists in 136 games after 10-14=24 in 66 games last season) and will likely start there again this season; he had three goals and three assists for Russia at the World Juniors. What Blues coaches need to find out in camp, his third, this year is how much responsibility they can give Kostin and where they think he can shine. Questions were plenty when the stat line of minus-28 next to Kostin's name popped up last season, and questions of whether Kostin is all hype with no bark have popped up. When I spoke with Tim Taylor at prospect camp following the Stanley Cup Final, he said the Blues were being patient with Kostin and that people need to remember he's only 20 and lived as a teenager in a foreign country. The Blues are being patient, and they've been afforded that with two years of entry-level slide on Kostin's contract, meaning his three-year, entry-level deal finally kicks in this year. I've seen glimpses of an NHL player here, and it'll be interesting to see how much Kostin has improved year by year. This is one player I'll keep a close eye on in camp, and there will be plenty of other eyes on him. I'll guess that Kostin will get a multitude of looks of the eight preseason games. Depending on his his season goes in San Antonio, Kostin could finally get a sniff as a call-up this season if needed, but staying on that path of growth is probably best for everyone. It may be wise for San Antonio coach Drew Bannister to get Kostin consistent top-six minutes this season to see how much he can grasp. We'll see.

Destination for 2019-20: San Antonio



No. 33 Jordan Kyrou -- Kyrou got his first taste in the NHL with 16 games last season and scored his first NHL goal and added two assists, but he really opened eyes with his play at San Antonio and had 43 points (16 goals, 27 assists) in 47 games. He was coming on faster and faster as the season moved along but a knee injury sustained and subsequent surgery kept Kyrou from being a Black Ace call-up. It'll be interesting to see how much Kyrou can do during training camp and if he's brought along slowly. If that's the case, it might be best suited for him to begin the season in San Antonio, but a healthy Kyrou would get a more than legit shot at making the Blues out of the gates this season. His speed and quickness fits the bill for what the NHL is getting from its forwards, and at 6-0, 177 pounds, he's steadily grown to better equip himself for the larger bodies of the NHL that will want to knock Kyrou around. The 21-year-old will also be someone to keep a close eye on, to see how much he can take part in and to see if he's ready to make the jump. I'm going to say that if the Blues stake precautions with Kyrou and bring him along slowly, then he'll start the season with San Antonio. If he's healthy from the get-go and can get going relatively quickly out of camp, I think he earns one of the 23 jobs here.

Destination for 2019-20: San Antonio/St. Louis



No. 58 Mathias Laferriere -- The 19-year-old, a 2018 sixth-round pick, had a goal and an assist in four games at Traverse City. Destined for a fourth season in the QMJHL, Laferriere's numbers at Cape Breton have been very good, including 74 points (28 goals, 46 assists) in 68 games. At 6-2, 181 pounds, Laferriere, a right wing, offers lanky size but good quickness to his game. He will get the chance to take advantage of the pro camp to make the progressive steps in getting to the AHL but will need more experience. Playing a fourth season for the Eagles will not stunt that growth.

Destination for 2019-20: Cape Breton (QMJHL)



No. 25 Nick Lappin -- A free agent signee this past summer, the 26-year-old Geneva, Ill. native spent the past three seasons with the New Jersey Devils and their minor league affiliate in Albany, N.Y. and Binghamton, N.Y. Lappin signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000 and will provide nice depth for the organization and could fill a role as a call-up due to injury. At 6-1, 174 pounds, Lappin played 60 game for the Devils the past three seasons, including 11 last year, so he's no stranger to the NHL. At Binghamton last season, Lappin had 34 points (19 goals, 15 assists) in 56 games, but this is more organizational depth more than anything, and more seasoned veterans at the disposal of the Rampage.

Destination for 2019-20: San Antonio



No. 28 Mackenzie MacEachern -- The Blues were so impressed with MacEachern's development last season, they brought him up and he was able to get into 29 regular-season games (three goals, two assists) after 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 33 games at San Antonio. And in doing so, the Blues rewarded MacEachern with a one-year, $700,000 contract. This is a hard worker, someone who can fill a role on the fourth line nicely, and this will be a player to keep an eye on. He's fighting for one of the final roster spots available, or else the Blues may have no choice but to try and slip MacEachern through waivers and down to San Antonio. MacEachern's going to have to do a lot in camp to stick around, but just looking at the roster, I'm not sure who he can beat out. Fabbri is the only candidate I can see him doing that to, and even then, Kyrou (if healthy) is the best bet to unseat someone, so there's work for MacEachern, who works hard and is a solid forechecker, to have to do. My guess is if MacEachern goes on waivers, somebody will pick him up with a relatively low cost of $700K. If he passes through, he'll get plenty of ice time in San Antonio and he a phone call away from a recall should the Blues need one. I just don't see him cracking the 23-man roster here.

Destination for 2019-20: waivers/another NHL team or San Antonio



No. 42 Jeremy Michel -- Michel was born in May 2, 2001! And that isn't even the youngest on the roster. That distinction goes to Keean Washkurak (Aug. 16, 2001). But Michel, the Blues' seventh-round pick in this past summer's draft, played two games in Traverse City. He will get his first taste of pro life at camp before shuffling back to Val-d'Oer of the QMJHL. Michel, listed at 6-1, 150 pounds, will have some serious growing to do, but as an 18-year-old, there's plenty of time for that. Imagine someone telling you to gain weight (I wish I had that problem)! But that's what these teenagers face these days, bulking up and improving their respective game. Michel had 42 points (16 goals, 26 assists) for the Foreurs last season and will go back for a third season there.

Destination for 2019-20: Val-d'Oer (QMJHL)



No. 78 Zach Nastasiuk -- A 24-year-old journeyman (can you call a 24-year-old that?) who spent last season with Carolina's AHL team in Charlotte (five goals, six assists in 43 games) and Florida of the ECHL (nine goals, eight assists in 28 games), Nastasiuk comes in signing an AHL-only free agent contract with San Antonio to give it for more organizational depth. Nastasiuk, at 6-1, 201 pounds, plays right wing and was originally drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round of the 2013 draft. But after five years in the Red Wings organization, they cut ties with Nastasiuk and he landed with the Hurricanes organization last year and in search of a contract again this camp.

Destination for 2019-20: San Antonio



No. 71 Jordan Nolan -- Nolan was a good organizational depth signing last season and was part of a third Stanley Cup organization (was with Los Angeles for their Cup runs in 2012 and 2014. He got to play in 14 games (two assists) with the Blues last season and what stood out to me most was his bone-crunching (and clean) check on Jets forward Patrik Laine in a 1-0 win in Winnipeg on Dec. 7. It set the tone early and that's the kind of energy -- and leadership -- the 30-year-old veteran who signed a one-year, two-way contract ($700,000/$300,000) can provide. Nolan, who had 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 59 games for San Antonio last season, will provide much-needed leadership for the younger Rampage players and have the chance if needed for a call-up to St. Louis.

Destination for 2019-20: San Antonio



No. 81 Ryan Olsen -- The 25-year-old free agent forward who spent last season in San Antonio (17 goals, 17 assists in 69 games) will use camp to try and earn another spot with the Rampage again this season. Originally drafted by Winnipeg in the sixth round in 2012, Olsen is a center and is listed at 6-2, 194 pounds.

Destination for 2019-20: San Antonio



No. 90 Ryan O'Reilly -- He's getting traded!!! WHAT? ... I'M KIDDING! ... I don't even know where to begin. Arguably one of the greatest trades in Blues history took place when Armstrong sent Patrik Berglund, Vladimir Sobotka and Tage Thompson along with a first-round pick in 2019 and a second-round pick in 2021 to Buffalo to get O'Reilly on July 1, 2018. All he did was lead the Blues in assists (49) and points (77) while tying a career-high in goals with 28. Playing with cracked ribs in the playoffs, all O'Reilly did was win the Conn Smythe Trophy with 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 26 games. A face-off master, ultimate warrior, consummate leader on and off the ice, the 28-year-old O'Reilly has four years remaining on his contract at a cap hit of $7.5 million. I can write a book on O'Reilly, but I think you ll get how much he means to this franchise and his role in moving forward will be as a first-, second-line center and used in every situation imaginable. He's not going anywhere. Not now. Not in the near future.

Destination for 2019-20: St. Louis



No. 57 David Perron -- His third stint -- yes, third! -- proved to be magical for Perron in St. Louis. I can't even imagine what his body feels like right now entering his 13th NHL training camp. The 32-year-old Perron has made it to the Cup Final the past two seasons, winning it with the Blues after being on the losing end of it with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018 when they lost in five games to the Washington Capitals. But with three years and a $4 million cap hit remaining on his contract, Perron will remain a top cog with the Blues moving forward. He missed 25 games last season, 24 of them due to concussion symptoms, something that has been problematic for him in the past, but finished with 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in 57 regular-season games and 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 26 playoff games. Perron is showing no signs of slowing down, although I'm sure he wishes the summers could last a little longer considering he's run the gamut the past two years. He'll remain an offensive weapon playing top six minutes for the Blues and power-play guy who can thrive in that situation with new assistant coach Marc Savard on board.

Destination for 2019-20: St. Louis



No. 53 Austin Poganski -- A fourth-round pick in 2014, Poganski, 23, enters the final year of his entry-level contract ($762,500 AAV). The 6-2, 201-pound right wing spent last season in San Antonio and in 59 games had nine goals and 22 assists. Poganski had a goal and an assist in four games at Traverse City with the prospects and will continue to grow in the organization in a contract year, which makes this season important for his future.

Destination for 2019-20: San Antonio



No. 64 Evan Polei -- Known for his tough play, Polei signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Blues on July 1 after spending the past two seasons with Edmonton's farm team in Bakersfield. Polei, 23, will be the one who protects the skaters in San Antonio; he had 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 59 regular-season games and two goals and one assist in 10 playoff games with the Condors last season.

Destination for 2019-20: San Antonio



No. 12 Zach Sanford -- Sanford is part of the group of RFA's that got raises this summer (two-year, $3 million contract), and his play during the Cup Final against his boyhood team, the Boston Bruins, could very well have been his coming out party. Not only did Sanford score the final goal of Game 7 for the Blues, but upon re-entering the lineup in the playoffs, Sanford took his role and blazed off in his blades into the sunset with it. With only 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 60 regular-season games, the 24-year-old Sanford had four points (one goal, three assists) in eight games. All his points came in the final five games of the series against the Bruins; that's when he re-entered the lineup after skating in the first three games of the first round against Winnipeg. Sanford, who is 6-4, 200 pounds, will get the chance to earn a prominent role on this year's roster. When he came up for good after playing in seven games for San Antonio (four goals, two assists), Sanford had the ability to show flashes of solid play and then games where you didn't notice him. His play against the Bruins is what the Blues are counting on, and why they gave him a raise.

Destination for 2019-20: St. Louis



No. 10 Brayden Schenn -- Another key contributor and top-six forward for the Blues who scored what amounted to be the nail-in-the-coffin goal in Game 7 of the Cup clincher at Boston. Schenn enters the final year of his contract and what could be his third and last year in St. Louis coming off a 54-point regular-season (17 goals, 37 assists) and 12-point playoff (five goals, seven assists) in 26 games. Another workhorse counted on in many situations, depending on where the Blues and Armstrong want to go in potential contract negotiations (I'll have more specific details on that in the coming days), hopefully for the Blues' sake, it won't be a distraction for either side. But regardless, Schenn will have a major role in where the Blues go in 2019-20 and what they're able to do. He's a point producer, a power-play specialist, plays big minutes, someone on the ice when the game is on the line, and I see no differently here.

Destination for 2019-20: St. Louis



No. 17 Jaden Schwartz -- Two hat tricks in one playoff season? Yes, Schwartz was the guy, after all the struggles of scoring goals in the regular season, his fury was unleashed in Game 6 against the Jets in the first round and in Game 5 of the conference final against San Jose. An all-around hard worker who simply did not get rewarded for all that hard work at times throughout the regular-season, Schwartz, 27, stayed with it and played key roles on the PK, worked hard when on the PP, played a shutdown role, puck-hounder and made his linemates better in that top-six role. Schwartz finished with more goals in the playoffs (12) in 26 games than he had in 69 games in the regular-season (11), which is amazing in itself, but the Blues will never question his attitude and work rate, always feeling points would come, and I felt the same way. I understand there was a level of frustration among fans that there wasn't more offensive production, and understandably so for a guy averaging $5.35 million in salary, but Schwartz will continue to remain a key piece for this franchise and I expect his numbers from last season (11 goals, 25 assists) will increase to a point-per-game rate much like the postseason (12 goals, eight assists in 26 games).

Destination for 2019-20: St. Louis



No. 20 Alexander Steen -- I have to hand it to Steen for taking on his fourth-line role with Oskar Sundqvist and Barbashev with an attitude, and it was a good one. That trio took on roles coaches don't normally put fourth lines out on the ice against, particularly in the playoffs, but they did it with such vigor that it inspired their teammates. Coach Craig Berube wouldn't hesitate putting that line on the ice to start games. Despite all that, I thought Steen had a good chance of being Armstrong's first buyout candidate, and I say that just to think of ways the Blues could alleviate their salary cap space and create some breathing room, but that never materialized, and one of the elder statesmen (35) will be back for a 12th season with the Blues and 16th in the NHL. His contract ($5.75 million AAV) has two more years remaining, and even though Steen's minutes dropped in the regular season, it may have been a blessing for the playoffs with all the energy Steen showed with his younger linemates in the playoffs. Steen finished with 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 65 regular-season games and five points (two goals, three assists) in 26 playoff games, and although his numbers have deteriorated since his career-high 64-point season in 2014-15, Berube has found value in Steen's game as a defensive specialist and a good mentor for two energetic younger linemates. It will be interesting to see if they continue to play together as camp opens. I'd expect it.

Destination for 2019-20: St. Louis



No. 47 Nolan Stevens -- The Blues wasted little time in signing Stevens to an entry-level contract in 2017 while he was a senior at Northeastern University to signing him to his first standard contract on June 23 (one-year, two-way at $700,000/$70,000). Stevens, 23, the son of former NHL head coach John Stevens, spent his first full pro season in San Antonio last year and had 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 59 games after two goals, one assist in three games with Tulsa of the ECHL. The idea is to continue to allow Stevens, who had one assist in Traverse City, to stay on a developmental course. Going straight from college to the AHL isn't the easiest adjustment, and at least another year in San Antonio will help Stevens, at 6-3, 183 pounds, grow and gain experience.

Destination for 2019-20: San Antonio



No. 70 Oskar Sundqvist -- The one player that proved me so wrong last season. When Sundqvist had his head practically decapitated by Washington's Tom Wilson in a preseason game, I figured it just delayed the inevitable, and that was for Sundqvist to be on a one-way trek towards San Antonio. Yes, it did delay Sundqvist's season, but once he was healthy enough to play, Sundqvist got his chance here and just left any hint of a move to San Antonio in the dust. In 74 regular-season games, Sundqvist set career highs in goals (14), assists (17) and points (31), and then played such a key role with Steen and Barbashev in the playoffs, both offensively and defensively. He finished with nine points (four goals, five assists) in 25 games. The 25-year-old Sundqvist parlayed his season into a four-year, $11 million contract ($2.75 million AAV) as a RFA this off-season and is set on his immediate future. Sundqvist earned his keep here with his PK specialties, his offensive deceptiveness and ability to jump up in the lineup when asked to, but his specialty is defensive responsibilities, and he did it so well. And just think, he was considered the "throw-in" with the trade that also yielded a first round pick (Kostin) from the Pittsburgh Penguins for Ryan Reaves in 2017.

Destination for 2019-20: St. Louis



No. 91 Vladimir Tarasenko -- The superstar the Blues drafted in 2010 with the 16th pick (Schwartz was the 14th pick in 2010), Blues fans -- some quietly, some vehemently -- voiced their opinions on whether Tarasenko had the heart and drive to lead the Blues to a Stanley Cup. Those questions were quickly squashed this summer, and Tarasenko, as he does so well, left his offensive imprint on the Blues' journey. He led the Blues again in goals (33) during the regular season and finished with 68 points in 76 regular-season games, then added 17 points (11 goals, six assists) in 26 playoff games. The 27-year-old fulfilled a promise he made to Blues fans that one day, they would witness a Cup parade in St. Louis. He took on the team concept this past season and learned from the hardships of past playoff failures what it takes to be on the mountain top. Like O'Reilly, Tarasenko is under contract for four more years at $7.5 million AAV. He's in the prime of his career like many of his teammates and will one again occupy his role as offensive stalwart and power-play specialist. And when Tarasenko adds in his backchecking and defensive responsibilities, it only adds to his all-around game, and it was evident during the playoff run. Tarasenko played through knee and shoulder injuries in the playoffs and is expected to be ready to go for camp.

Destination for 2019-20: St. Louis



No. 18 Robert Thomas -- Those that don't know Thomas will look at the numbers (nine goals, 24 assists in 70 regular-season games) and think eh, just another player. Those that watched him (like me) will recognize that Thomas, 20, is destined for a solid NHL career. He had a goal and five assists in 21 playoff games but had it cut short due to a wrist injury that required surgery. He assisted on Maroon's Game 7 game-winner in double-overtime against Dallas in the second round and made a huge impact playing with Bozak and Maroon, arguably the team's most consistent line through the first two-plus rounds. Thomas played right wing but is a natural center and that versatility bodes well for whatever the Blues need, but certainly his importance to the Blues in the present and future are vital as he continues to grow. A top six role is certainly within reach, but a top nine role is 100 percent certain. You're looking at the present and future of the Blues here.

Destination for 2019-20: St. Louis



No. 65 Alexey Toropchenko -- If there's a player rapidly moving up the depth chart ladder, look no further than the 20-year-old, 6-3, 201-pound Toropchenko. Toropchenko, who scored twice in Traverse City in four games, had 43 points (17 goals, 26 assists) at Guelph of the Ontario Hockey League during the regular-season and then scored 13 goals and added nine assists in 24 playoff games for the Storm, his second full season in the OHL. It's clear Toropchenko, a fourth-round pick in 2017, is ready to take the next step, and this camp will provide him that opportunity and for San Antonio coaches to really take a look at the right wing. Could there be the possibility of a line combination of Toropchenko and Kostin in San Antonio? I wouldn't be surprised, but this is another player's development to keep an eye on closely. His ticket to St. Louis looms in the next couple years.

Destination for 2019-20: San Antonio



No. 74 Michael Vecchione -- Signed to a one-year, two way contract ($700,000/$250,000) on July 1, the 5-10, 194-pound Vecchione skated for Lehigh Valley of the AHL last season and provided 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) in 67 games for the Philadelphia Flyers' farm team last season. The 26-year-old right wing adds depth to the Rampage this season.

Destination for 2019-20: San Antonio



No. 36 Nathan Walker -- A Capitals farmhand signed to a two-year, two-way contract ($700,000/$300,000), another depth signing with the possibility of a call-up if needed because of injury. Walker, 25, was a third-round pick by the Capitals in 2014 and skated in three games for the Capitals (one assist) last season. He's a 5-9, 186-pound left wing.

Destination for 2019-20: San Antonio



No. 40 Keean Washkurak -- The youngest skater in Blues training camp just turned 18 on Aug. 16! A 5-10, 185-pound center, Washkurak, who had a goal and an assist in four games at Traverse City, was the Blues' fifth round pick in this year's draft. He will play a third season with the Mississauga Steelheads of the OHL, where he had 47 points (16 goals, 31 assists) in 66 games last season.

Destination for 2019-20: Mississauga (OHL)



DEFENSEMEN



No. 68 Andreas Borgman -- Acquired from the Maple Leafs via trade for former Blues first-round pick Jordan Schmaltz, Borgman is much like Schmaltz, players looking for a change of scenery looking to jump-start their respective careers somewhere else. A 24-year-old left-handed shot, Borgman has NHL experience and can challenge for a roster spot here with an outstanding camp but it's all but likely he starts in San Antonio. At 6-0, 199 pounds, Borgman skated in 48 games with the Leafs in 2017-18 (three goals, eight assists) but spent last season in Toronto of the AHL and had 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 45 games with the Marlies.

Destination for 2019-20: San Antonio



No. 41 Robert Bortuzzo -- Bortuzzo was part of the Blues' top seven last season and was a key component towards the Cup run, and signing a three-year, $4.125 million contract extension ($1.375 million AAV) Dec. 18, 2018 keeps the 30-year-old in the fold. Bortuzzo has been a solid third defensive pairing for the Blues in his first four-plus seasons and will continue to take on that role moving forward. At 6-4, 213 pounds, Bortuzzo had 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 59 regular-season games last season, and added two goals in 17 playoff games, including a key goal in Game 2 of the conference final in San Jose and one in Game 2 of the final at Boston. There's no reason to believe that Bortuzzo's role will change and he will remain in that 5-7 role moving forward.

Destination for 2019-20: St. Louis



No. 19 Jay Bouwmeester -- I may have witnessed one of the greatest turnaround seasons in my years of covering the Blues and the NHL last season watching Bouwmeester. At the beginning of the season when Bouwmeester was put into the lineup after hip surgery in March of 2018, it was quite evident he wasn't 100 percent, and some, including me, wondered out loud if the Blues would be better served to relegate Bouwmeester to the press box and use him as a spare body. He actually was a healthy scratch but wound up playing in 78 regular-season games and all 26 playoff games, and as the year went on, he and partner Colton Parayko were arguably the best shutdown pair in the league. It was the final year of Bouwmeester's contract and even I thought it may have been the end of the line, but things finished so well for the oldest player on the roster (will be 36 on Sept. 27), he signed a one-year extension for $3.25 million on April 8. Whether this is Bouwmeester's last season here in St. Louis or the NHL, he wouldn't say and will just take things one year at a time, but if he's as healthy as he finished last season and plays anywhere near like he did then, look for another year of partnering with Parayko and another year of frustrating the opposition's top skaters.

Destination for 2019-20: St. Louis



No. 59 Jake Dotchin -- The 25-year-old Dotchin came to the Blues on July 1, signing as a free agent from the Anaheim Ducks, signing a one-year, two-way contract for $700,000/$425,000. The 6-3, 209-pound Dotchin, who had an assist in 20 games with the Ducks last season and seven points (four goals, three assists) in 20 games for the Ducks' farm team, the San Diego Gulls, comes on as another depth piece, one that can be an NHL-experienced call-up if needed but more so for experience and depth at the AHL level. A sixth-round pick in 2012 by the Lightning, Dotchin played two seasons in Tampa.

Destination for 2019-20: San Antonio



No. 29 Vince Dunn -- One of the bright up-and-comers with the Blues, Dunn didn't suffer any sophomore slump last season and only got better; he's expected to continue to grow and get better. Dunn is in the final year of his entry-level contract and will be in the conversation for next year's RFA crop, with so much focus on this year's talented crop, but that's for another day. Dunn's offensive-defenseman awareness and continued responsibilities grew last year and he followed up a 24-point rookie season with 12 goals and 23 assists in 78 regular-season games; he added eight points (two goals, six assists) in 20 playoff games, missing six with a broken jaw sustained in the conference final against San Jose. Dunn is just 23, so the potential is still untapped, and whether he plays with Alex Pietrangelo or Joel Edmundson or Bortuzzo shows the flexibility to adapt and still play at a high level. He will be in the top six on this blue line for years to come.

Destination for 2019-20: St. Louis



No. 6 Joel Edmundson -- The only player the Blues took to arbitration, Edmundson was awarded a one-year contract worth $3.1 million, a slight raise from 2017-18 ($3 million). It was an interesting time for the Blues, who really had to wait out some of their other contracts until the Edmundson verdict came down, and depending on what he was going to receive, had the arbitrator gone much higher, say in the $3.5-$4 million range, chances were the Blues would have had to try and trade him. The 26-year-old is coming off an 11-point season (two goals, nine assists) in 64 games and seven points (one goal, six assists) in 22 playoff games. Edmundson enters an interesting year. He's going to be in that mix of 5-7 on the depth chart, and at times, was a healthy scratch last season not playing as consistently as can be. Edmundson will want to play with a chip on his shoulder since he can go into next summer as an unrestricted free agent and can pick and choose his destination, but from a Blues perspective, they really like the player, and if he shows what they feel he can bring night in and night out, they may want to lock him in before the shopping season opens. I like what Edmundson brings at his best. If he can be more consistent with it this season, the Blues will be better off.

Destination for 2019-20: St. Louis



No. 4 Carl Gunnarsson -- The man who scored the first winning goal in Stanley Cup Final history with his goal in overtime of Game 2 tied the series 1-1, Gunnarsson proved once again that when he's on the ice -- that hasn't been the case a whole lot the past two seasons because of injury -- he's a nice, reliable component on the blue line. Gunnarsson has played 10 seasons (the past five in St. Louis) and has yet to play all 82 games (his high was 80 in 2013-14 with Toronto). He was due to be an unrestricted free agent on July 1 but shocked everyone when he signed a two-year, $3.5 million ($1.75 AAV) contract on June 27, just 15 days after winning the Cup. Who knows, maybe he was influenced to sign it at "the pisser." Gunnarsson, 32, was coming off a contract that paid him $2.9 million annually, so to take such a pay cut demonstrated his willingness to stay in St. Louis, a winning culture and a coach he loves playing for. I like his steady game and he is a perfect complement to Alex Pietrangelo, and that was demonstrated against the Bruins. Gunnarsson played in just 25 regular-season games (three goals, four assists) last season coming off knee and wrist injuries and 19 playoff games (one goal, two assists). If he can stay healthy, Gunnarsson gives the Blues a rock-solid blue liner who won't wow you but you won't notice him in a bad way either. Just out there doing his job, and doing it well.

Destination for 2019-20: St. Louis



No. 48 Joey Laleggia -- Laleggia spent last season in San Antonio after signing as a free agent out of the Edmonton organization. He had 47 points (16 goals, 31 assists) in a rock solid 71 games with the Rampage. The 27-year-old provides a nice offensive-defenseman for the Rampage and will do so again after signing a two-year, two-way contract.

Destination for 2019-20: San Antonio



No. 77 Niko Mikkola -- The bloomer of the Blues' blue liners, the Finnish giant (6-4, 185 pounds) had a nice camp here last season, raising some eyebrows, and will be a focal point again at camp this season. Mikkola, a fifth round pick in 2015 who had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 70 games at San Antonio last season, is starting to knock on that defensive door and with an outstanding camp will give the Blues options moving forward. Another season in the AHL couldn't hurt the 23-year-old, but should he have an outstanding camp, he'll be a candidate for a call-up to the NHL level with a permanent spot (Bouwmeester under contract for one season) on the horizon.

Destination for 2019-20: San Antonio



No. 43 Rob O'Gara -- O'Gara signed an AHL contract ($75,000) with the Rampage recently with the hopes of using his time in the AHL of landing in the NHL again one day. O'Gara, 26, is big at 6-4, 207 pounds. He played last season with Hartford of the AHL (Rangers farm team) and had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 47 games.

Destination for 2019-20: San Antonio



No. 55 Colton Parayko -- One of the Blues' linchpins on the blue line, Parayko is a champion at 26 and is only getting better. Part of the shutdown pairing with Bouwmeester, Parayko averaged 22:47 ice time per game in the regular-season last year and averaged 25:07 in the playoffs. Parayko had 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 80 regular-season games and 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 26 playoff games. He has three years at $5.5 million AAV remaining on his contract and all things considered that the player provides, it's great value for the Blues. It's no wonder his name was all over the rumor mill prior to last season, but I'll say what I've maintained in this space all along: Parayko isn't going anywhere. No. 55's smile will grace Blues fans for at least another three years, perhaps longer.

Destination for 2019-20: St. Louis



No. 27 Alex Pietrangelo -- The first captain to lead the Blues to the Cup, Pietrangelo, like Schenn, heads into the final year of his contract, and he can potentially become a UFA on July 1, 2020. Pietrangelo, 29, who had 41 points (13 goals, 28 assists) in 71 regular-season games and 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) in 26 playoff games, is the clear-cut leader of this blue line, and for all the mostly ups and few downs he's had in his career, and that's easy to critique with all the minutes (24:05 regular-season last season, 25:45 playoffs) he plays. Always the leader in ice time for the Blues, Pietrangelo will make $7.5 million ($6.5 million AAV) this season; he is in line for a raise, and the Blues must decide what course of action to take. He will be another key piece to try and help the Blues in their attempt to repeat and play in all facets, including both sides of the special teams. Pietrangelo enters his 11th full season (13th overall) and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Destination for 2019-20: St. Louis



No. 51 Derrick Pouliot -- A former No. 1 pick (8th overall) in the 2012 draft, Pouliot came to the Blues on July 1, signing a one-year, two-way contract ($700,000/$425,000) to provide depth within the organization. Pouliot comes to the Blues organization after spending the past two seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, including a 62-game regular-season last year; he had 12 points (three goals, nine assists). A left-handed shot who is a candidate for a call-up, it'll be hard-pressed for the 25-year-old Pouliot (6-0, 196) to battle for a spot up here, but he's basically been trying to prove himself after a disappointing three seasons to begin his NHL career in Pittsburgh.

Destination for 2019-20: San Antonio



No. 39 Mitch Reinke -- The 23-year-old captained the Blues prospects in Traverse City and enters his third season in the organization looking to make inroads on the depth chart and give management something to think about. Reinke, who had a goal and two assists in four games at Traverse City, spent last season in San Antonio and had a really nice season (12 goals, 33 assists in 76 games). He signed with the Blues as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan Tech in 2017 and got a one-year, two-way contract ($700,000/$100,000) on July 12. I believe it's still too soon for Reinke to push for a job here, but he's in line with guys like Mikkola coming through the organization who management feels good about their progression. I think Reinke heads back to San Antonio with call-up possibilities certainly a reality.

Destination for 2019-20: San Antonio



No. 75 Tyler Tucker -- A seventh round pick in 2018, Tucker got his feet wet last season with two games in San Antonio, but the 19-year-old is destined for a fourth season with Barrie of the OHL. The 6-1, 203-pound left-handed shot had 59 points (14 goals, 45 assists) with the Colts last season and is known for his offensive capabilities. Still young and raw, it will be Tucker's second NHL camp with more room -- and time -- to grow. Tucker played in all four games for the Blues in Traverse City.

Destination for 2019-20: Barrie (OHL)



No. 46 Jake Walman -- Another defenseman who came out of college with much promise who could be in a make or break year. Walman, 23, enters the final year of his entry-level contract who came out of Providence College with much fanfare but has had a tough time at the AHL level, including last season at San Antonio, where Walman had 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 66 games and was an alarming minus-31. The Blues have given Walman lots of ice time in the preseason the past three training camps, so this will be his fourth camp to make some noise. It's hard to envision Walman giving himself a chance to make this roster but he certainly can open some eyes. A productive season for an offensive-defenseman in the AHL would suit him best moving forward.

Destination for 2019-20: San Antonio



GOALIES



No. 34 Jake Allen -- Jake Allen will be attending his eighth training camp since being selected in the second round of the 2008 draft by the Blues, and likely for the first time, he's coming in as the clear-cut backup to someone above him. Allen, who has been viewed as the Blues' present and future netminder for years, was unseated by the phenomenon known as Jordan Binnington, who came out of nowhere on Jan. 7 and never looked back. But what the Blues have in Allen, 29, is a sure fire safety blanket. What if Binnington doesn't come close to repeating the numbers and playing the way he did when he took over? What did Allen do when he was unseated? All he did was be the consummate pro, play extremely well when given the opportunity and gave the Blues a solid 1-2 punch that helped them go from worst to first in five months. The love-hate relationship between Blues fans when it comes to Allen, there's no middle ground. Either they love him or hate him. There has been no in between. When he was signed to a four-year, $17.4 million contract ($4.35 million AAV) on July 1, 2016, the keys were handed to Allen to be the starter. Now with two years remaining on that contract, Allen, who was 19-17-8 with a 2.83 goals-against average and .905 save percentage during the regular season last year, Allen comes in with no pressure. Just be ready when called upon, which he did well last year when Binnington was given a break. For Allen, if he wants to be a starter in this league again, and if he wants to move on from the Blues, what he needs to do is be the best 25-30 game starter this season, give teams reason to want to call Armstrong and make an offer for him. After this season, Allen will have one year left on his contract, making it attractive to a potential trade partner. If he's content with being a good backup and if things don't go as well with Binnington and they are part of a 1A-1B tandem like Allen had here with Brian Elliott a few years back, that's not a bad option either. But for now, Allen is here and the Blues have two guys they can count on night in, night out, and that's not a bad idea in today's NHL either.

Destination for 2019-20: St. Louis



No. 50 Jordan Binnington -- He started as fourth on the organizational depth chart a season ago to raising the Stanley Cup over his head in a matter of months. Then he goes from making $650,000 to getting a two-year, $8.8 million contract ($4.4 million AAV) over the summer as a RFA. Life is good for the 26-year-old Binnington, selected in the third round of the 2011 draft. All Binnington did when he came on was go 24-5-1 with an NHL-leading 1.89 GAA and .927 save percentage in the regular season, then lead the Blues to the Cup by going 16-10 with a 2.46 GAA and .914 GAA in the playoffs, capping his terrific half season off by out-battling Tuukka Rask in the final. This all came after Binnington proved his worth in San Antonio last season, posting a 2.08 GAA and .927 save percentage there, and in 2017-18, he was assigned to the Bruins' affiliate of all places, Providence, and a 2.05 GAA and .926 save percentage there. Now that's passing the test of real adversity. So Binnington comes in as the Blues' No. 1 goalie, and what does he have in store for an encore? The expectations are going to be high for him, but he seems to take every challenge thrown his way in stride and brushes off any sort of adversity. At least last year, he did. I don't see the mental aspect of his game changing, but I do expect challenges to be more demanding now that Binnington is the No. 1 and tackles the challenges with a first full season. Can we expect last year to repeat itself? I wouldn't say expect it. Can it be done? It's certainly possible. But I'm interested in seeing how Binnington, and the rest of the Blues for that matter, react to being the hunted for the first time instead of the hunters. There are 30 teams that know you're the defending champs and they'll want to bring their best against you because they know you're the current standard for the best. You have what they want and they're going to want to come and get it. I admired how Binnington was able to handle the adversity of playoff pressure and the attention he was getting. That can be overwhelming for some people, but he handled it smoothly, which makes me believe he will be rock solid. Binnington is the goalie moving forward. A goalie doesn't just give up his cage without it being warranted, so unless I see a reason why Binnington shouldn't be the starter moving forward, count on him being the last line of defense. The Blues invested as if they're confident he will be now and in the future.

Destination for 2019-20: St. Louis



No. 45 Colten Ellis -- The 18-year-old Ellis, selected by the Blues with their third-round pick in this year's draft, got his feet wet at prospect camp in June, then went 0-2 with a 4.93 GAA and .806 save percentage at Traverse City. This will be Ellis's first pro camp and one he'll get great benefit from before returning to juniors. This will be all about process of absorbing information and learning on the fly, because Ellis is at the very least, a couple years away from getting a sniff at the pro level, so learn as much as you can in St. Louis take that information back to Canada and improve on the 27-15-0 record and 2.47 GAA and .910 save percentage Ellis had last season. It will be his third with Rimouski Oceanic.

Destination for 2019-20: Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL)



No. 85 Evan Fitzpatrick -- Fitzpatrick can be the one goalie in camp that can make the climb up the latter when it comes to where he belongs on the organizational depth chart. He comes to his second pro camp here knowing he's not going to make this roster, but after getting a sniff in San Antonio last season with eight games (2-3-0, 2.66 GAA, .901 SV%), could the 21-year-old Fitzpatrick force the Blues' hand and put him in San Antonio this season? With Ville Husso there and the likely No. 1, I imagine the Blues would want Fitzpatrick playing in as many games as he can, so going to Tulsa of the ECHL is a likely destination for Fitzpatrick, who was 12-10-2 with a 3.30 GAA and .876 save percentage in 25 games there last season.

Destination for 2019-20: Tulsa (ECHL)



No. 1 Joel Hofer -- The 19-year-old Hofer was a fourth round pick in 2018 and teamed up with Ellis at Traverse City with the rest of the prospects after attending prospect camp here in June. Hofer went 1-1 with a 5.15 GAA and .789 save percentage in two games at Traverse City and is really in the same boat as Ellis when it comes to camp here. Come in, absorb information, learn and take whatever's necessary back to the WHL and improve his game. Hofer was played in 48 games last season between Swift Current and Portland in the WHL. He was traded to the Winterhawks and posted a 6-8-0 record with a 3.18 GAA and .911 save percentage in 18 regular-season games before a 4.03 GAA and .871 save percentage in five playoff games. Hofer will go into Portland and be the No. 1 guy and get in a lot of games, which is what the Blues will want and need to see. His time through the AHL and possibly making the NHL is a way down the line, like Ellis.

Destination for 2019-20: Portland (WHL)



No. 35 Ville Husso -- It's been a tough go for Husso, once dubbed as the goalie prospect of the future for the Blues. That is, until Binnington flew by him on the depth chart, but not particularly for any fault of his. An ankle injury derailed his season last year in San Antonio, limiting the Finn to 27 games; he posted a 3.67 GAA and .871 save percentage, which is now exactly what the Blues need, but Husso, who will be attending his third pro camp here, has played some solid goal when given preseason assignments here. Two years ago in a game at Washington, which would up being Fabbri's only game that season after re-tearing his left ACL, Husso was brilliant that night against the Capitals 'A' team. But the 24-year-old fourth-round pick in 2014 will be the Rampage No. 1 goalie this season and get the chance to solidify his place in the organization and be third on the depth chart behind Binnington and Allen. His progression through this camp and throughout the season in San Antonio will be worth monitoring. Husso was part of the Black Aces for this postseason run and got a day with the Cup, so perhaps there is motivation for him in that sense to strive to be a more well-rounded goalie. Husso got a one-year, two-way contract this summer ($700,000/$150,000) as an RFA, so he's playing for his future too.

Destination for 2019-20: San Antonio



No. 30 Adam Wilcox -- Wilcox will serve as the San Antonio backup this season after the Rampage signed the 26-year-old to an AHL-only contract for this season. Wilcox was 13-8-5 in 28 appearances with the AHL’s Rochester Americans last season, Buffalo's affiliate, and posted a 2.82 GAA and an .896 save percentage. Wilcox will come in and work until San Antonio's camp begins in a couple weeks and then head to Texas.

Destination for 2019-20: San Antonio

MORE BLUES NEWS