ST. LOUIS — Felix Hernandez is 33 years old and has never pitched in the postseason. While that initially makes a baseball lover sad, it also teaches a valuable lesson that not all baseball greats are created in October.

Hernandez's 13 years have all come in Seattle, where the Mariners have only finished in second place twice and never even won 90 games. Here's a guy who threw his first pitch in the Major Leagues at 19 years old and made at least 30 starts in season for ten straight seasons, from age 20 through 29.

"King Felix," a nickname Hernandez was given in the early goings of his first season, is proof that pitcher wins are next to meaningless. He won a Cy Young with a 13-12 record in 2010, a season that was sharper than the 2009 campaign, where he won 19 games. After all, with Hernandez on the mound, a good defense was optional.

He's averaged 205 strikeouts per 162 games in his career, and his career earned run average (ERA) and fielding independent pitching (FIP) are only separated by 0.10 at 3.42/3.52. When it comes to this guy, what you see is what you get. He's a one-man wrecking crew, busting hitters up with an array of pitchers that wasn't merely defined by high octane fastballs or nasty breaking stuff.

At the height of his dominance, Hernandez could throw three pitches at 90 miles-per-hour or higher. He didn't depend on a four-seam fastball, instead weakening hitters' knees with a wicked combination of sinkers, change-ups, and curve-balls. He hit 98 mph on the gun with his four seamer, but could bury it in the dirt at 94 mph, per Brooks Baseball. Hitters couldn't get properly set up there; all a man could do was guess and hope.

The only bad thing about greatness is the eventual demise. Over the years, all the pitches and innings loaded up, forcing Hernandez to miss time due to a variety of injuries: including elbow, shoulder, and lat muscle issues. After those ten consecutive seasons of 30 start seasons, Hernandez has only made a combined 84 starts the past four seasons. The ERA has ballooned from 3.82 in 2016 to 6.55 this season in just 15 starts. He's not what he used to be, not even close.

That's sad for Seattle fans and baseball addicts. Hernandez was the kind of guy you didn't mind seeing shut your team down for one game a season, just so you could identify greatness in person. He's the every-so-once-in-a-while talent you sit back and admire and hope never goes away.

He will do just that, at least in Seattle. A lucrative seven-year contract worth $175 million runs out after this season, and the team isn't expected to pick up the 2020 option. His future is in question after the only team he's known has closed its doors. Go ahead and attempt to watch the clip-on Thursday of a teary-eyed Hernandez leave the mound to a deafening ovation in Seattle. A king riding out of town one last time. You can't write this stuff.

The minute I heard the end had arrived for Hernandez in Seattle, I thought about the postseason. Did he ever get into a game? When I researched and noticed he had not, it was unfortunate and made you take a beat to consider how that shapes a career, whether for better or worse.

Here's what I can tell you. It doesn't matter if he threw a ball in October's extra innings. He's still a legend of this game, someone who grew up in the Majors, becoming a man in this league like few others manage to do. He stuck around, endured, and put together a fine career that will keep him in serious consideration for the Hall of Fame. While he only has the one Cy Young and a mid-3.00 ERA, one hopefully recognizes the unique significance of his career and stamps Cooperstown on it. Maybe not. Who knows?

For now, celebrate his time in Seattle. Celebrate the good old days, which would be anytime between 2009 and 2014. He was a beast and should be remembered that way, not as a hapless bystander during a dead era in Mariner playoff history. They should have done better by him than a few 88-89-win seasons. What a waste of talent from an organization's perspective.

I hope Hernandez finds some renewed health in the offseason, signs with a contender, and finds October baseball before he hangs the cleats up. After all, he's only 33 years old. There's still time.

If he decides to call it quits, the career speaks for itself. Strikeouts, a versatile array of weapons, and extended dominance on a series of weak teams. He shined on a half-cracked candle up in the Northwest.

Playoffs are a great way to mark a career, but they aren't the only way, nor are they required.

Felix Hernandez is proof of that. Proof that some baseball greats live inside the regular season parlor of history. Go watch some highlights. Have some fun.

Remember King Felix the way he was while the man himself ponders what's he'll be next.