Here's what's on my mind this week:

1: #MLS4THELOU

The best thing I can say about the MLS4THELOU group is their dedication to our town.

Carolyn Kindle Betz and Jim Kavanaugh could invest in safer and more lucrative things. They don’t. They care about our town.

Granted, they have plenty of money, but they didn’t have to put themselves through this lengthy process of fighting and scratching so our town can have a soccer team.

The MLS likely has it down to Sacramento or St. Louis. We have local owners who are life long residents of the city. Sacramento has a billionaire who has no ties to their city.

I would be surprised if Taylors and the Kavanaughs lose. They rarely do.

2: High school hoops hoopla

If you don’t think this is a pretty good basketball area, you are dead wrong.

Almost every high school basketball game that I attended in the playoffs, the place was packed.

Basketball will never touch Cardinals baseball or Blues hockey, but it is growing.

We continue to churn out special talents like Jason Tatum and Brad Beal who are having outstanding NBA careers.

Look around at the rosters of Mizzou and Slu. They are loaded with area kids. Wait till you see the impact that Yuri Collins from St. Mary’s will have with the Billikens and Mario McKinney will have the Tigers next season.

3: Cards as NL Central champs?

Every national smart baseball scribe I talk to from Jayson Stark to Tim Kurkjian are picking the Cardinals to win the division.

Much of it comes down to two words, Paul Goldschmidt.

It’s been a long time since the Cardinals have had middle of the order face of the franchise player. I imagine Mike Matheny has got to be thinking why didn’t I get one of those. Matheny never did.

Albert left the season Matheny arrived. Goldschmidt has got to unpack and stay awhile. It seems like a perfect marriage. The Cardinals really need Goldschmidt and why wouldn’t a player want to play in a town where he will be adored.

Free agency has not worked out so great for some players lately either.

However, there is one issue here. Goldschmidt signed a bad contract with the Diamondbacks. For his production, he’s been vastly underpaid. Maybe, he wants to find out if there is an incredible free agent deal out there. Or maybe he will just fall in love with St. Louis.

4: Blues offseason coaching conundrum

I think the Blues coaching situation in this off season could be fascinating.

If Craig Berube has some success in the post season, it’s game, set, match. It’s his job.

He has earned it with his making players accountable stance.

He’s not Ken Hitchcock when it comes to conducting a postgame press conference, but who cares.

However, if the Blues were to lose in the first round, and they hear that Joel Quenneville wanted to be their head coach, they would have to listen.

Financially, they are much off in staying with Berube. And he may be the better coach anyway for this franchise at this time.

5: Mike Shildt is the man for the Cardinals

Mike Shildt is definitely the man for this Cardinals job at this point in time.

He has this connection with each and almost every player. It’s like he either managed the player some where in the minor leagues or he developed a good relationship with him while being a coach with the Cardinals.

Adam Wainwright, who played for a Hall of Famer named Tony La Russa and also for a close friend named Mike Matheny, called Shildt the best communicator he’s played under.

I think he has the least ego of any coach or manager I have been around in sports. Humility is really a good trait to have in life and it’s really rare one to have in sports.