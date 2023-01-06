New Year's resolutions: Here's some tips on how to make them stick

Several of us made our New Year’s resolutions just over a few days ago. How’s that going so far? Here are tips on how to make it stick.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side checked out what most people said their New Year’s resolution are for 2023.

Among the top eight were to exercise more, eat healthier, lose weight, save more money, spend more time with family and friends and spend less time on social media.

But when we are halfway through January, you can start slipping. No worries! Holding yourself accountable for making and keeping the changes you declared you would, is hard.

Here are a few ways to make those resolutions stick this year.

Diet or eat healthy

Whether your goal is to lose weight, test new cuisine, or eat healthier, you must keep track of it.

You can research hundreds of online recipes to find the type of diet you would like to try for a set number of days or months. Grab a notebook, write down the recipe’s ingredients, and head to the grocery store on a set shopping schedule. This can help make sure you are more consistent.

The Mediterranean diet was named the healthiest diet of 2022. Try researching a few of their dishes and order or shop for the ingredients. There are also Thai, East African or Mexican recipes. Come home or snatch your delivery, throw it in the kitchen and get cooking!

Or you can choose a food delivery service such as HelloFresh, Blue Apron, or Home Chef and order healthier options.

Then, every now and again have a "cheat day," which are the moments you indulge in yourself in something not so healthy.

Exercise or become more active

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), being physically active can improve your brain health, help manage weight, reduce the risk of disease and strengthen bones and muscles.

Set a schedule and create a reward system for each time you accomplish exercising consistently such as treating yourself to a expensive item, entertainment or event.

Stop smoking or binge drinking alcohol

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smoking leads to disease and disability and harms nearly every organ in the body. More than 16 million Americans are living with a disease caused by smoking.

The Mayo Clinic provides the following ways to quit smoking:

Try nicotine replacement therapy.

Avoid triggers

Exchange the temptation to smoke with a healthy habit such as going for a walk or jog

Try relaxation techniques such as yoga, massage, or listening to calming music because smoking can be triggered by stress or anxiety.

Constantly remind yourself of the benefits, such as feeling better and healthier, sparing loved on from secondhand smoke, and saving money.

For some people, binge drinking is a vice they’d like to kick in 2023. Here are some tips on how to stop on your own, according to Healthline, a health resource for millions of people:

Take some time to explore your relationship with alcohol

Prepare for potential alcohol detox, including withdrawal symptoms such as headache, fatigue, or mood changes

Identify some alcohol triggers, such as relationship stress, social events, or trouble at work

Conduct moderation management

Find a new favorite drink

Know what to say. For example: “I’m cutting back on my health” or “I don’t like the way drinking makes me feel.”

Save more money or reduce spending

There are various reasons to save money whether it's for retirement, a down payment on a house, a vacation, a car, another big purchase or even an unexpected expense.

Here are ways to ensure you execute your saving goals, according to Nerdwallet:

Pay yourself first and set a saving plan.

Pack your lunch or prep for grocery shopping and avoid impulse buying

Restrict online shopping and credit card use

Cancel unnecessary subscriptions

Track spending

What to track your spending? Try one of these budget apps.

NerdWallet also has its budget app here.

Spend less time on social media

According to Psychology Today, there is a connection between poor mental health and social media. Many people know that social media use is correlated to increased anxiety, depression and low self-esteem, yet few want to make any changes.

A few ways to help spend less time on social media, according to a 2021 Vogue report, include:

Track your screen time

Avoid checking your phone first thing in the morning

Monitor your notification settings so you can mute or unfollow accounts that are not beneficial to you any longer

Uninstall the app

Take care of mental health

As a result of the pandemic, several people have sought out more mental health resources which drove up the need for therapy or counseling providers.

Here some local mental health providers and clinics in the St. Louis area:

BJC Behavorial Health

MGA Crisis Intervention

LifeStance Health

Hopewell Center

Places For People

Ellie Mental Health St. Charles

Resources

Life Crisis Services at Provident, Inc. answers phone call 24/7 by trained volunteers. Call 314- 647-4357.

Kristin Brooks Hope Center - Call from anywhere in the country and get connected to the suicide prevention hotline closest to you. Call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

Psychological Service Center located at the Washington University Psychology clinic is an outpatient mental health clinic within the Department of Psychology. It provides training opportunities for advanced doctoral students in the clinical psychology program as well as low-cost treatment options for members of the St. Louis community. Call 314-935-6555.

Schiele Clinic at the St. Louis Psychoanalytic Institute provides high quality, in-depth assessment and treatment for children, adolescents and adults for a fee based on the client's ability to pay. With more than 75 clinic and network therapists, the Institute can refer patients to professionals with a wide range of specialties and offices throughout the area. For adults, call 314- 361-7075 x444.

Saint Louis Behavioral Medicine Institute (SLBMI) is one of the leading providers of behavioral health treatment in the United States. Behavioral professionals assist children and adults who experience anxiety, depression, eating disorders, chronic pain and other issues encountered in daily life. Call 314-534-0200.

Walter's Walk provides services to individuals with mental illness and/or addiction through counseling and education, at little/no cost to the client. Call 314-731-2433.