Sponsored: Back to School Essentials with Josh McBride

ST. LOUIS — It is officially Back to school season! Our friend Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride joined us on Thursday morning to share must haves for the back to school season.
Josh's Picks:
- Space Rover Deluxe Coding Activity Set- Learning Resources-Amazon
- Dr Teal's Body Wash, Sugar Scrub, Aluminum Free Deodorant- Walmart
- Nivea Soft- Walmart, Target, Amazon
- Febreze- Target, Walmart
Make sure you follow Josh, @JoshyMcB for more content!
Want more local lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Show Me newsletter.
THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY JOSH MCBRIDE. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.
SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.