Sponsored: Discover Downstate Illinois at The 2023 Heritage Days Festival

GREENVILLE, Ill. — Heritage Days is a "Living History" festival with all kinds of old-fashioned activities and demonstrations.

There will be tractor pulls, kiddie pedal pulls, wheat threshing, straw bailing, rock crushing, shingle making, a one-mile train ride (additional fee), a flea market, hundreds of antique tractors, antique farm engines with many doing demonstrations, an operating sawmill, plowing, tractor parades, a Sunday car cruise-in and more.

Museum buildings will also be open! Lil' Red Barn has approximately 16 themed areas like a general store, a vintage kitchen, a one room school display, a seamstress shop and more. The Military museum building has equipment and other interesting displays. Lastly, Hill's Fort is a replica of the original fort that was located in Bond County in the early 1800's. They have a lookout block house, a cabin and a blacksmith shop.

There will be food & treats all day long! You can get biscuits and gravy, cinnamon rolls, BBQ, burgers, corn dogs, etc. Plus, there will be tasty treats like ice cream, root beer floats, lemon shake-ups and kettle corn.

The Heritage Days Festival is located at 1395 Museum Avenue, Greenville, IL 62246 (Just off I-70 at Exit 45).

For additional information, call (618) 664-9733 or click HERE.

