Sponsored: Discover Downstate Illinois Coffeeshops, like Pour @ 322, on the Southern Illinois Coffee Trail

Mary Thaier takes a "One Tank Trip" to Pour @ 322 in Belleville IL. The coffeehouse is one of over 50 stops on the Southern Illinois Coffee Trail.

ST. LOUIS — If you're anything like me, your day cannot start without a cup of joe. So, finding the right blend and the right place to drink it is one important decision!

But maybe the perfect brew for you is hiding across the river?

Here's to discovering your new favorite coffee shop!

The second annual Southern Illinois Coffee Trail is underway! The trail brings over 60 coffee shops together in a fun and engaging way to try them all.

And thanks to the coffee trail, I discovered the perfect coffee break destination.

Welcome to Pour @ 322 Coffeehouse.

For owner, Zachary Bair a coffee break means more than a rushed cup of joe.

"A coffee break is an opportunity to like get back face to face and really get a chance to experience what's going on with someone and have a real conversation and understand a little bit more about community," Bair said.

The Belleville native opened the coffeehouse 10 years ago after he decided to leave behind a career in advertising to pursue his passion.

"My dad had always wanted a coffee shop, and so we decided that we should do it together. And so, we did. We just sort of jumped and it worked," Bair said.

And Zach’s dad knew just the spot for Pour.

"I grew up in the flower business...my dad is a florist," Bair said.

Just two doors down from Pour, at 324 East Main Street in Downtown Belleville, sits Grimm and Gorly. The flower shop has been apart of the Belleville community for over 100 years, and it is owned by Zach's father.

"Our flower shop has an incredible environment, and so it's just a place you don't want to leave. I mean, I grew up in there, so I'm slightly biased, but it is really incredible," Bair said.

And so is the coffee! It only takes a sip to realize that this brew is something special. The destination serves their very own signature blend of specialty roasted coffee.

"It was about a year long process to actually figure out what we wanted flavor notes, different region areas that we knew would be good to combine and actually give us that flavor and tastes we've been looking for. And after about a year, we finally found the right road, certainly found the right flavor. So it really does set us apart. We're happy to say that," Bair said.

Beyond the brew, Pour @ 322 is serving up delicious and unique eats, including made-to-order breakfast sandwiches, hot off the griddle. Top sellers include bacon, egg, ham and cheese on a cinnamon roll, "And then our other favorite is also our fresh, gooey butter. So, the gooey butter is then seared as well on the griddle. And that's with, of course, toppings of your choice. But typically having the egg, the fried egg, and then that really gorgeous, melted cheese on top is mind blowing," Bair said. Pour @ 322 also offers in-house bakery items and a series of cold pressed juices that are made fresh every day.

The coffeehouse is located at 322 E Main St, Belleville, IL 62220.

To plan your coffee break at Pour @ 322, call (618) 234-4455 or visit bellevillecoffee.com.

For further information on the Coffee Trail, visit downstateil.org.

