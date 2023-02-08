Sponsored: Network with Clayco at the Urban Expo's 'Construction Corner' this weekend

Clayco and other local construction industry partners are hosting a space dedicated to teaching about the construction industry at the Urban Expo.

ST. LOUIS — The Urban Expo Back to School Community Empowerment Festival is designed to provide exposure to outstanding resources that educate and inspire attendees. The multi-faceted expo includes free book bags, haircuts, school supplies, health screenings, and also, a career fair, too!

Clayco and other local construction industry partners like PARIC and Site Improvement Association are hosting a space dedicated to teaching about the construction industry at this weekend's event.

The Expo's Construction Corner aims to draw attention and interest to opportunities in the skilled trades. Wednesday morning, Dan Lester, the Vice President of Field Culture and Inclusion at Clayco, shared opportunities the construction industry offers and specifically what Clayco is doing to better prepare the industry for the next generation of leaders while also exposing and mentoring those choosing a career in construction.

Robert Clark, the founder and executive chairman of Chicago-based construction firm Clayco, started the business in 1984 as a college dropout. The St. Louis native owns roughly half of the company and built it into one of the largest construction firms in the U.S. Clayco's projects include the Washington University School of Medicine and several Amazon e-commerce centers.

