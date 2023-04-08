Sponsored: 'RENT' takes the Muny stage

You can catch "Rent" at the Muny in Forest Park through August 10.

ST. LOUIS — Tonight is the opening night of the Jonathan Larson rock musical that defined a generation!

RENT hits the Muny stage tonight for a 6 day run in Forest Park.

I caught up with Lincoln Clauss, the actor portraying Mark in Rent at the Muny. Clauss says that while it is a tragic story, "it's more so, at its heart about how you face that loss and find joy. How you find love and compassion in struggle, and how to treat everyday as it's going to be your last."

To purchase tickets and for further information, visit muny.org.

