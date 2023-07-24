Sponsored: Scott Credit Union partners with the Urban League for the Urban Expo

Scott Credit Union (SCU) is participating in the Urban Expo at America's Center on August 4th and 5th. They will have representatives there for the Career Fair on Friday and at their booth on Saturday. In their booth, they will have a photo booth, their mascot Scotty, markers for students, additional giveaways and they will be raffling off a new laptop computer. SCU representatives will be on site to answer questions about financial health and accounts that SCU offers. SCU wants to help people build a bright financial future for themselves and their families. They believe that teaching children about money and finances is essential for their health and well-being. At this event, they will have information about opening savings accounts for children and young adults.