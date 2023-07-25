Sponsored: A Place to Call Home - Meet Ian

This segment is sponsored by Vantage Credit Union.

ST. LOUIS — Meet nine-year-old Ian! He is just a joy to be around. He’s polite and very enthusiastic! Ian is a curious kid who loves to ask questions so that he has a clear understanding of the who, what, when, where and hows of life.

This sweet kid loves being outdoors and playing with his friends. His favorite things to do are fish and play soccer. But Legos are his love language! Not only is he a fan, but is also an incredible builder, either with instruction or by free building.

This young man enjoys school and does very well, especially in math and is ready to take you on with his addition and multiplication tables.

Ian loves every season EXCEPT Winter. Ian said that he once wanted to be a police officer, he’s

changed his mind and now he wants to be a firefighter. His favorite bird is a hummingbird because he loves to watch them fly with speed and accuracy.

This sweet pre-teen also has a little wish. He would like to spend the day the the Ryze Adventure Park. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of his life or granting his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

