Sponsored: A visit to Pinckney Bend Distillery

NEW HAVEN, Mo. — Just 12 miles west of Washington, MO. sits Pinckney Bend Distillery. It’s a gin house, with a whiskey problem!

"We really like to make whiskey," said Keith Meyer a managing partner and head gin Distiller at Pinckney Bend.

"We're really well known for our gin. That's actually how this whole thing started. Three friends got together originally, kind of just brewing beer, and one of them kind of got the wild hair to start doing some distilling," Meyer said.

12 years later and Pinckney Bend Distillery is an international award-winning craft distillery in the heart of wine country.

Managing partner and Chief Operating Officer Tara Steffens explained that the distillery sits right on the river’s Pinckney Bend. Which is where the name comes from. There’s a reference in Lewis and Clark’s journal about meeting up with moonshiners on the pickney bend, and they bought eight gallons of whiskey for two dollars.

"They complained about the price but not the taste, and we thought that was just some really kind of hilarious history. So we took it as our name and a little nod to the fact that this area specifically right here, has been doing spirits for a very long time," she said.

Pinckney Bend is a distillery started by bartenders. So, they decided to can up their famous recipes, being one of the first in the nation to can their own 'ready to drink' spirits cocktails.

"When we started moving to these canned cocktails, it means that we're actually able to kind of take that talent and move it out into the world and make it a little easier for people to get a hold of," Meyer said.

And you can taste Pinckney Bend's spirits for yourself! The tasting room is open six days a week.

"We have what we call our tasting experiences. They're 30 minute kind of in-depth things. They're $15. You get a souvenir glass, You can ask all the questions you want. They happen right here in front of our vodka still," Steffens said.

So, come visit the Pinckney Bend team in Downtown New Haven! It’s just a short drive if you’re staying in Washington!

"When's the last time you've been out here? When's the last time you discovered something outside of the metro? You may not have known we were here. Come out and discover it," Steffens said.

For further information, visit pinckneybend.com.

